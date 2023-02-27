Lindsie Chrisley took to Instagram on February 26 to share a message with her followers about people she may have “removed” from her life.

The podcast host and former Chrisley Knows Best star is the eldest daughter of Todd Chrisley. He and her mother, Teresa Terry, welcomed Lindsie in 1989 and her brother, Kyle Chrisley, in 1991.

The reality TV star is also half-siblings with Todd’s other children, Savannah, Chase, Grayson, and Chloe Chrisley. The family is adjusting to life without Julie and Todd around as the couple serve out a 19-year combined sentence in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Lindsie Chrisley gets candid on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories on February 26, 2023, Lindsie Chrisley shared some updates with her followers.

After sharing that she’d been to Dunkin’ Donuts, Lindsie posted a selfie and wrote over the photo:

“If I ever stop talking to you and remove you from my life, I hope you understand how hard it was for me. I have a bad habit of holding onto the little bit of good in people, no matter how bad they clearly are for me. So if I don’t mess with you anymore, it’s bc you pushed me far past my limits.”

Lindsie also tagged her Coffee Convos and Southern Tea podcasts in the post.

Chrisley Knows Best alum had a clear-out

After a Dunkin’ Donuts trip and her post about “removing” people from her life, Lindsie continued posting to her stories to share more snaps in February.

The 33-year-old shared that she was having a clear-out at home.

She wrote that she’s a “horrible purger,” adding that she’s only like this with “clothes and humans,” and asked her followers to pray for her.

Savannah and Lindsie say a movie’s on the way

Instagram isn’t the only social media platform the Atlanta, Georgia native is setting alight this February. While on a Twitter spree recently, she hinted at some exciting new projects in the works.

Lindsie and her sister, Savannah Chrisley, spilled the beans on Twitter about a Chrisley movie that might be on its way.

Lindsie tweeted: “Making a movie. This might not age well, won’t delete later.”

Time will tell if the movie will actually happen.

Savannah also teased that a family movie could be in the works and quoted Nanny Faye Chrisley in her tweet.

Speaking on her Unlocked podcast on February 21, Savannah said that multiple production companies have reached out regarding the family creating a new TV show.

