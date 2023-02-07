As Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving their combined 19-year prison sentence, Chrisley Knows Best fans may be wondering what their daughter, Lindsie Chrisley‘s, net worth is.

Lindsie is a former cast member of Chrisley Knows Best. She left the show in series 5 which aired in 2017. The USA Network show first started in 2014 and season 10 is currently airing on Mondays.

Despite moving away from the reality TV realm, Lindsie has managed to accumulate an impressive net worth. She’s a podcast host, mother, and social media influencer in 2023.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Lindsie Chrisley’s net worth

While Lindsie Chrisley’s younger siblings’ net worth is estimated at $500,000, she is reportedly worth more.

A report from Life and Style Mag suggests that the Chrisley Knows Best alum’s net worth ranges between $1.5 million and $2 million.

Wealthy Persons estimates Lindsie’s net worth at $2 million.

Lindsie has 674k followers on Instagram and can be found at @lindsiechrisley. She often partners with brands to promote products on her page including Sunday and Pet Armor.

Who was Lindsie married to?

In 2012, Lindsie eloped with her partner, Will Campbell.

The two were married for nine years before going their separate ways in 2021.

Lindsie and Will share a son, Jackson Campbell, who turns 11 years old in 2023.

The podcast host often takes to Instagram to share photos of herself with her son and reflects on life after her divorce and co-parenting Jackson.

She’s been hosting podcasts for years

Lindsie, 33, has been hosting podcasts since 2018. She launched Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry after leaving Chrisley Knows Best.

Lindsie later launched another podcast, The Southern Tea, in 2021 on her own.

She’s still hosting both podcasts today and releases new Coffee Convos episodes on Thursdays and new Southern Tea episodes on Wednesdays.

Many of Lindsie’s family members have followed in her podcast footsteps. Todd and Julie launched Chrisley Confessions in 2018 and Savannah also created her own podcast in 2022 called Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

Chase is also set to be launching a podcast in 2023 with his fiancé, Emmy Medders.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK