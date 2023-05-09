Lisa Rinna has shut down Ozempic rumors and said her slim physique is down to good genes following weight loss speculations from fans.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has set the record straight about her figure and weight loss amid celebrity rumors in Hollywood about the drug Ozempic.

The new interview comes after the reality star confirmed her departure from the Bravo series in January 2023.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Lisa Rinna on weight loss as she shuts down Ozempic rumors

In a new interview on Tuesday (May 9, 2023), Lisa denied Ozempic rumors and explained that her slim physique is down to her parents and good genes.

“The truth is I was lucky enough to be born with that,” Lisa told Australia’s radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show addressing her weight. “So I can’t say that I worked that hard. You know, you can hate me for being born with it. I work hard, but I don’t work that hard.”

She went on to say that her figure is really down to her DNA as she explained: “I got that from my genes, my genetics. I really did. I got really lucky. My parents were thin people, they weren’t heavy. It’s in my DNA. It’s very easy for me, it’s not that hard.”

“No Ozempic here, baby! No Ozempic,” the reality personality asserted.

Lisa recently confirmed RHOBH exit

Earlier this year, Lisa confirmed her exit from RHOBH after eight years and plenty of drama on the Bravo series.

The 59-year-old star appeared as a guest in season four before she officially joined the other housewives in the fifth season.

Lisa’s departure from the series surprised many of her fans as this was one of the longest projects in the actress’ television career.

She said in a previous interview: “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”

Kyle Richards shut down Ozempic claims

In related news, the interview with Lisa comes after Kyle Richards slammed Ozempic rumors related to her own weight loss after a social media post.

In the picture, the reality star was seen with fellow RHOBH co-stars during a night out in Spain in which she was dressed in a black and white cut-out dress that showed her exposed ribs on one side.

“The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on,” Kyle wrote in the comments of a PageSix Instagram report.

She added: “Which I see now was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that.”