Lizzy Musi and Kye Kelley are best known for being Street Outlaws car racers. They raced each other recently, which sparked questions from fans on whether they’re still together after she secured the win across the finish line.

The couple, who are due to get married soon, got engaged on the same day Lizzy was involved in a “top-end crash” at a racing event. Also a racer like Kye, Lizzy has been an OG cast member since its launch in 2013.

The husband-and-wife duo runs their own online merchandise store for Street Outlaws fans. So, are Lizzy and Kye still together, and what really happened on the racing track in Alabama?

Lizzy and Kye have been together since 2017. They got engaged in July 2021 after Kye proposed at a racing event and were due to get married on Saturday, November 19, 2022, as per Registry Finder.

Their engagement happened on the same day she crashed during the first round of the Darlington Dragway No Prep Kings. Lizzy took to Instagram to reflect on the accident and the unexpected happy ending:

Towards the end of the night he surprised me with ‘THE QUESTION.’ I didn’t know how to feel. I was so excited and emotional all at the same time. My answer to him was ‘YES!’ I want to marry my best friend! 💍 He sure made up for the day I had, I love you.

The Street Outlaws couple first met at a PDRA exhibition race. Kye had been a customer at Pat Musi’s shop, who had introduced the two, along with Lizzy’s dad. Kye was married before he began dating Lizzy, to ex-wife Alisa Mote.

Are Kye and Lizzy still together?

Kye and Lizzy are still together and have made no announcements of a breakup. They argued over a race on Street Outlaws which led to fans assuming they had split, but the two still have photos with each other on Instagram.

Although Kelley appeared to get frustrated that Lizzy had won a car race, his profile picture on social media is a photo of him alongside her, while she has not removed any images with him from her Instagram page.

Just three weeks ago, Lizzy and Kelley were seen enjoying Thanksgiving together, as shared on the racer’s YouTube on November 28, 2022. This comes a while after their race on Street Outlaws was filmed.

Street Outlaws fans discuss drama

The majority of Street Outlaws fans are convinced Lizzy and Kye broke up after their race, as they saw him get emotional over her win, with many assuming he wanted her to let him reach the finish line first.

Some have sided with Lizzy as they felt he was blaming her for his loss, while others think she should have stuck to her initial decision to hold back and therefore understand why Kye wasn’t happy with how the race turned out.

Lizzy also claimed in the episode: “Our relationship is gone over this deal.” One viewer wrote on Twitter: “There’s no way it’s over for them. She’s soo damn gorgeous. Kye would be a fool to walk away from Lizzy.”

Another said: “They’re good as ever in real life. He needed that win though, he hurt his chances at gaining points.”

