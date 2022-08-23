











Spoiler alert: Logan Crosby told his co-stars that his Claim to Fame is having a famous grandfather. But in actual fact, the star has a country music star cousin who holds an ACM award to their name.

Logan also revealed that he’s from Georgia and writes country music. That’s just a few clues as to who he could possibly be related to, and fans are eager to find out exactly who his cousin really is.

As 12 celebrity relatives come together to try and unravel the clues, some of Logan’s clues signal that his cousin could be either Luke Bryan or Jason Aldean. As he remains in the competition, we looked at the hints dropped so far.

ABC/John Fleenor

Who is Logan on Claim to Fame?

Logan Crosby is a country music artist who describes himself as the “class clown” who entertained others growing up. He attended Kennesaw State in his first year of college now boasts 88K followers on his TikTok page.

Once an “active kid”, as per a Jameson on the Rocks podcast, and now a contestant on season 1 of Claim to Fame, he is trying to win the competition by getting away with his co-stars not realising who he is related to.

He originally wanted to focus on Christian music, and was brought up attending church and going to play soccer. Logan recently released his new track If Jesus Wore a Cowboy Hat and often sings gospel music.

Logan reveals his secret famous cousin

Lоgan discussed his singing career and being cоusins with Jasоn Aldean оn an episоde оf the Jamesоn оn the Rоcks Pоdcast that aired in March 2022. He revealed during the interview that Jasоn Aldean is his “secоnd cоusin”.

He added that Jason and his mоther were “pretty clоse grоwing up.” Lоgan alsо hinted that the “Yоu Make It Easy” singer inspired him tо begin a music career, and said that it is “in his blood, you know, watching Jason on tour”.

Jason revealed that he remembers being five years old when he attended his cousin’s show. He said:

He had just gone on tour with Rascal Flatts and my grandma was probably 62 at the time. Honestly, that’s where it kind of started. I guess, when you have somebody like that in your family… His dad and my other two uncles playing juke joints and stuff like that, and that’s kind of where he got started.

Having grown up with musical influences in his family, Logan has always wanted to go into the industry.

Fans already figured out the clues

Taking into account that Logan’s relative is a country music star with an ACM award, many think Jason Aldean is his famous cousin. One fan simply wrote: “His name is Bradley Logan Crosby, he’s Jason Aldean’s cousin.”

Other clues point to Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett. But most are convinced that he is 100 percent related to Jason, especially after dropping the huge hint about a big green tractor – a song by Jason.

When Logan wore a palm leaf cowboy hat, that solidified the clue that Jason is his cousin, as he always wears the accessory. Many think he is set to win as they don’t reckon anybody in the house would guess his famous relative.

WATCH CLAIM TO FAME ON ABC MONDAYS AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK