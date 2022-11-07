









US rapper Hazel-E took to Instagram on November 6, 2022 to claim she’s splitting from husband De’Von Waller as their marriage is over.

The couple have been married for three years and share a daughter. De’Von Waller’s Instagram page is not currently active and he has yet to respond to Hazel-E’s claims.

Hazel-E and De’Von appeared on Marriage Bootcamp

VH1 viewers will recognize Hazel-E, 42, from reality show Love And Hip Hop Hollywood.

She’s a rapper with a huge social media presence of 1.4 million followers. She is on Instagram at @hazelebaby. Hazel-E released songs such as What Are You Talkin’ Bout, Wait, and Actin’ Up.

De’Von is a model and the couple starred on Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition in 2020. At the time, De’Von was 25 and Hazel said she was about 15 years older than him.

The couple married in front of friends and family in Texas in October 2019. In December that year the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

‘I might be a little too bossy’

De’Von and Hazel-E said they went on Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition to seek professional help for some relationship issues they were going through.

Ohio native Hazel-E said: “He got anger management issues and I might be a little too bossy.”

The couple explained they met on Instagram. De’Von said he “slid into the DMs” and they spoke for “several months” before they went on a first date.

De’Von and Hazel-E worked through many issues on the We TV show and welcomed a daughter together in June 2020, Ava Dior Waller.

However, it looks as though the relationship is over. The former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star also took to her Instagram grid to share a photo of herself poolside with a caption suggesting she had “remembered who I was.”

