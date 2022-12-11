Love And Marriage Huntsville saw the mention of Martell Holt’s new love Sheree Whitfield during season 5.

Martell was asked at a dinner how he can be a “secret squirrel” when the “whole internet” knows about his relationship with Sheree during episode 14.

Martell’s Love And Marriage Huntsville cast wanted all the details on Sheree as well as how he and Melody Holt are dealing with their split and co-parenting.

Kimmi Scott hosted dinner on LAMH season 5 episode 14

Love And Marriage Huntsville season 5 episode 14 saw LaTisha and Marsau Scott have dinner with Kimmi and Maurice Scott and Martell and Melody Holt.

There was some awkwardness at the dinner between Martell and Melody.

Martell said during the episode that it would have been his and Melody’s 14th wedding anniversary if they were still together. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

However, there were more important things to discuss at the dinner than Martell and Mel’s relationship.

Kimmi Scott announced to the group that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was set to begin chemotherapy treatment.

Taking to Instagram in December 2022, Kimmi said that she has now finished chemotherapy treatment.

LAMH’s Martell and Melody vacation together

When the LAMH cast were updated on Melody and Martell’s current relationship during episode 14, Martell said that the exes had gone on holiday together which insinuated they were getting on OK.

However, it was clear from the group dinner that there was tension between Martell and Melody.

Melody said: “Although the Destin trip went well, Martell has decided to share my medical information with his baby’s mother. You could’ve just said hey the kids were around someone with covid, you don’t have to put my name out there.”

Martell invited everyone to a wine event and Melody said that she’d need to “check her schedule.”

Sheree is revealed as Martell’s love on Love And Marriage Huntsville

Responding to questions about whether Sheree is his new “boo”, Martell said: “Yeah, we’re kicking.”

He added that he and Sheree are “friends” and “don’t want to put titles on anything.”

Martell and Sheree met through mutual friends according to the LAMH star.

During the episode, Kimmi said: “Spill the beans, baby, we wanna meet Sheree.”

Judging by fans’ tweets, they’re also “ready” for Sheree to make an appearance on LAMH.

