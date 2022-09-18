Love and Marriage Huntsville's Whitlows have fans divided after Dr Francis chat











OWN Network‘s Love and Marriage Huntsville kicked off its fourth season on Saturday, March 19th, at 8 pm ET/PT. During an episode of the show, Whit-low Priorities, fans weighed in on the Whitlows’ marriage after Dr Francis spoke to them about priorities and schedules.

The Love and Marriage couples are based in Huntsville, Alabama and each wants to make strides in their relationship. The series is filled with arguments, laughter, tears and a wedding per the OWN website. This seasons cast includes Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Melody Shari and Martell Holt and many more familiar faces…

Who are the Whitlows on Love and Marriage Huntsville?

Louis and Tiffany Whitlow are a married couple who are cast members on OWN Network’s Love and Marriage Huntsville.

Per The Madison Record, Tiffany and Louis got married in 2020 after being engaged for two years.

With almost 27K followers, Tiffany can be found on Instagram @tiffanywhitlow_. Louis has 2.3K followers @louwhit24.

Fans are divided over the Whitlows

During LAMH episode Whit-low Priorities, Dr Francis called Tiffany out for taking a 30-minute call during group marriage counselling.

Tiffany said she took the call, which she had already told Louis about, while the group was waiting for a couple to arrive.

However, Dr Francis said: “You don’t sleep with work, you don’t eat work, you don’t drink work, you don’t dress work”.

Tiffany added that there was “no opportunity” to move the call in her schedule, and she and Louis are “in unison”.

Judging by Twitter, after the marriage counselling moment, many fans weighed in on the Whitlows’ relationship, too.

One person tweeted: “It’s so hard to take the Whitlow’s seriously.”

Another said: “The Whitlow’s making my head hurt”.

However, per their IG pages, Tiffany, Louis, and their two sons, appear happy together in 2022.

Louis and Tiffany’s jobs

Their work-life balance may have been thrown into question on the show, but Louis and Tiffany are clearly ambitious people, judging by their jobs.

Louis Whitlow is a baseball coach. He and Tiffany tied the knot on a baseball field due to his love of the sport. Per his LinkedIn page, he’s also VP of Development at Driven Solutions.

Tiffany is the Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer at Acclinate and has held the role for over three years as per her LinkedIn page.

