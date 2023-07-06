Love After Lockup’s spin-off, Love During Lockup, is returning with a new season so here’s what we know about the 2023 cast and start date.

As if dating isn’t complicated enough, finding romance during incarceration is even harder. WE tv’s Love After Lockup is returning with an all-new season of its spin-off, Love During Lockup, which documents the lives of several couples as they navigate their romance while one partner is serving a sentence.

Credit AMC Networks press release

Love During Lockup trailer teases family disapprovals and unlikely matches

The new WE tv trailer introduces the six new couples and the complications of the early stages of dating while one partner is incarcerated. From sending money to intimate video calls, the lovebirds are doing all they can to maintain a romance, but each couple has their own doubts.

At least three couples face doubt from family members, while one woman is living a luxurious life as their boyfriend serves his sentence. Jade claims Chris has spent over $1 million on her, including a house with a pool, a large camper van, and a pickup truck.

Chris is “madly in love” with Jade and expects her to “follow him to the end of the world”, but Jade’s sister is questioning whether she is serious about their relationship. The trailer teases that the couple could be trouble as Jade questions if her beau will “kick her to the curb” before he tells her that “he’s over it”.

Love During Lockup’s new season cast

Latisha and Keith

Based in Davenport, Iowa, Latisha unexpectedly stumbled upon a new relationship with Keith after her recent divorce. She was ready to embrace the single life but initially intended to be Keith’s pen pal until they sparked up a connection.

Raneka and Asonta

The Smyrna, Georgia couple is making things work through video chat while Asonta is serving his sentence. WE tv describes Raneka as a “high-energy rapper and entrepreneur” who moved to Atlanta with her two kids to be closer to Asonta.

She sends $1000 per month from her cosmetics business to her partner and is ready to settle down, but her family is skeptical of their romance as they think he is unfaithful.

Jade and Chris

Former flight attendant Jade crossed paths with Chris on an inmate pen pal site. Chris is Native American and a tribe member of Minnesota’s Prairie Island Indian Community. He is also a shareholder of his tribe’s casino.

The Naples, Florida couple tied the knot after seven months of dating, and while Chris is behind bars, Jade has been living a comfortable life but her younger sister, Jessica, has doubts about her commitment to Chris. Is she there for love or the money?

Brittney and Andy

Based in Rome, Georgia, ex-police officer Andy struggled with modern dating after his second divorce. That was until he developed feelings for female inmate Brittney. Their families are questioning the future of this unlikely ex-cop and inmate match, and Andy now has to choose between his partner and his unapproving children.

Savannah and Jake

Iowa City resident Savannah connected with Jake through prison wives on Facebook to prepare for a theatre role. They soon became more than just friends but the separation is taking a toll on the couple as Jake is concerned about Savannah’s neediness and jealousy. They have another five years until they are reunited.

Britney and Kerok

Ex-inmate Britney met her husband-to-be, Kerok, in prison. After serving her three-year sentence, the Richmond, Virginia resident is now awaiting Kerok’s release.

Kerok began his transition two years ago while incarcerated in a female prison and now identifies as he/him. According to the press release, correctional officers “mishandled his medications and schedules”.

Back outside, Britney is attending beauty school and is attempting to start IVF treatment. The couple is currently on good terms but there may be doubt due to a previous infidelity.

Love During Lockup 2023 start date and where to watch

The series is set to return on Friday, July 21 at 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT on WE tv. This season consists of eight hour-long episodes which can also be viewed on AMC’s ALLBLK streaming service.

This means the expected finale date will be September 8, 2023.

The new Love During Lockup installment is the first time the show is starting with a spinoff. The previous seasons started with Love After Lockup, which documents couples adjusting to relationships outside of jail, followed by Life After Lockup. The latter follows five returning pairs navigating their turbulent life outside of prison walls.

Is Love After Lockup real?

Love After Lockup features real inmates but since it is still a reality show, embellishments by producers and editing are expected. According to reports, the casting team search for relatable inmates who are willing to improve their life post-incarceration.

Cast members can earn up to $2000 per episode and about $250 per day for filming reunions and specials, The Cinemaholic writes.

Fans theorized that the show hired an actor in season 3 after Sarah Simmons introduced her new boyfriend, Malcolm Wooldridge, after the breakup with inmate Michael. The internet reportedly discovered that Wooldridge’s occupation was actor, but there is no evidence to confirm that Love After Lockup was a job.

Where are the Love After Lockup couples now?

Johnna and Garrett (season 1)

Season 1’s Garrett Tanner was incarcerated for seven years for burglary and grand theft while he dated Johnna DiGrigoli. The couple started dating in 2013 but they go way back; they first met in middle school but lost contact until Johnna moved back to their hometown of Tampa.

By the end of season 1, Garrett and Johnna were engaged and were going to elope, but she got cold feet on the day.

Garrett went on to date a woman called Nelly but they eventually broke up. He is now dating a woman named Taylor and continues living in Tampa. Johnna, meanwhile, is based in Austin, Texas and she has kept her private life off social media.

Derek and Monique (season 4)

Derek Warner and Monique Robinson connected online through a Facebook pen-pal group while the former was serving a nine-year sentence for drug distribution and possession of firearms.

He has since been released but Derek Warner he was arrested once again in Ohio in late March 2023 reportedly for felony assault. Derek told TMZ that the arrest stemmed from an incident with a fellow inmate in 2021.

The pairs were seemingly still dating as Monique bailed him out less than one hour after for $10,000, calling it “an easy decision”.

Two months later, the couple was involved in an online feud with Monique reportedly accusing Derek of infidelity, which he denied.

Chazz Harbison and Branwin Jones (season 4)

Chazz and Branwin had viewers hooked on their Love After Lockup romance after they hurriedly tied the knot following Branwin’s release. The couple communicated online for two years before meeting in person.

Harbison was eager to take their relationship to the next level after marriage, but Jones was noticeably hesitant due to the new environment and preference to make up for lost time with her daughter Arienne.

Despite efforts to make the romance work, Love After Lockup’s Chazz and Branwin are no longer together. The former reportedly changed his relationship status on social media to “separated” and spoke about raising money to file for divorce.

Aris and Cameron (season 4)

Aris and Cameron appeared in Love After Lockup season 7 and Life After Lockup season 4. They fell in love after Aris became a fan of Cameron’s rap music.

The couple tied the knot two days before the end of Love After Lockup season 7 but had a massive argument when Aris refused to attend Cameron’s family’s welcome home celebrations the following day.

Aris returned home to Tampa, Florida, and Cameron promised to join her once he completed 60 days of parole in Ohio.

Fast forward to May 2023 and they’re still going strong. Aris promoted her beau’s latest rap project on Instagram, calling him her “hubby”. They are also expecting a child together.