Love Island USA is returning in 2023 with season 5 so here’s everything we know about it so far – from release date to host.

Love Island UK 2023 has brought what some have dubbed as the greatest season in history and it’s time for the US version to give them a run for their money.

A new batch of singles will be entering the Love Island USA villa for the fifth time, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming summer of love.

Love Island USA 2023 was greenlit in 2022

True Love Island fans have been expecting a fifth season since February 2022, when Peacock picked up the dating show from CBS and renewed it for a double season.

As with the original British series, a new group of sexy islanders will be living in a luxurious villa all summer long in hopes to find love. The unscripted reality romance will see the cast couple up – or break up – while at risk of being dumped from the island.

Throughout their stay in a tropical paradise, islanders will compete in games to earn bonuses, such as dates outside of the villa, and a cocktail or two. Couples will receive the ultimate test as new singles, known as bombshells, arrive throughout the season forcing islanders to decide whether to remain in their current pairs or start afresh with the newbie.

The stars will be at the mercy of their fellow islanders during eliminations or through the public vote.

The winning couple will walk away with the $100,000 grand prize, and hopefully, a healthy new relationship.

2023 trailer promises ‘biggest and best season ever’

The season 5 trailer doesn’t tease exact footage from the series, but it does hint at twists and turns because who would’ve predicted a harmless workplace party to turn into a rave with bikinis and abs for days? All we’re saying is expect to see crazy challenges, a neverending dance party with floaties, and skimpy swimsuits, and speedos.

The cast has yet to be revealed so the stars in the trailer are only actors.

Love Island USA season 5 cast is oozing with confidence

The cast will be revealed on July 11 and, so far, we know that the singles are pretty certain about their dating game. One male calls himself “the one with the rizz,” while another is a self-proclaimed “Prince Charming”. We can’t forget about the third cast member who is apparently “6ft 3in, solid steel and sex appeal” – the girls will be the judge of that.

Love Island USA 2023 start date confirmed

The US dating show will return to Peacock on July 18, 2023, and the series will air six days per week. It’s currently unclear which days the show will air as it has been different during some seasons. That being said, there is a high chance that it will air from Sunday to Friday, taking Saturdays off like the UK version.

Sarah Hyland returns as host

Sarah Hyland will be Love Island USA host once again; it marks her second season after taking over from Arielle Vandenberg, who presented the show for its first three series.

Speaking on scoring the gig in season 4, the Modern Family actress and Love Island fan admitted she accepted the offer with a “very quick yes”.

“I love Love Island of all of the forms of it. Everywhere. All of the countries. So it was definitely a quick yes for me!” she said.

Hyland is such a fan that she couldn’t stop ogling the stateside’s “very, very sexy” contestants. “I could not stop staring. I thought HR was going to have an issue with me,” she recalled.

A Love Island fan-favorite recruited as voiceover

Sarah will be joined by OG Love Island UK member Iain Stirling, who will serve as the voiceover. The Scottish comedian replaced Matthew Hoffman following the show’s move to Peacock.

Stirling has been the narrator of the UK series since its inaugural season and has since become the most memorable voice of British summer.

Where is Love Island USA 2023 filmed?

Season 5 is returning to Fiji for the first time since the 2019 premiere. They previously resided in Villa Takali, which consists of five bedrooms, a 25m infinity pool, and a championship tennis court. It’s unknown if season 5 will be filmed on the same property.

Season 2 was recorded at The Cromwell Las Vegas due to covid-19 restrictions, while the stars of season 3 were whisked off to Hawaii’s Waterfalling Estate. It features a private waterfall, a personal nine-tee golf course, and a 16-foot-deep Olympic pool with a two-story waterslide.

Love Island USA season 4 villa was located in Santa Barbara, California.

Love Island Games promises to unite your favorite Islanders

What if there was a season featuring all of your favorite Love Island stars? Imagine the havoc of bringing together the franchise’s most fiery bombshells. Well, Peacock has promised just that with its first-ever spinoff, Love Island Games.

The show was confirmed in April 2023 and is set to premiere in fall 2023 after season 5, but an exact date has yet to be announced. It will bring together popular islanders from the US and other international series for a second shot at love.

The winners will be crowned champions of the Love Island Games and will most likely earn a cash prize as usual.

Which Love Island USA season 4 final couples are still together?

Isaiah and Sydney

Love Island USA’s Sydney and Isaiah placed second in season 4 after their tumultuous journey had fans hooked on their relationship. Sydney was often seen hysterically sobbing over Isaiah’s behavior whenever he tested the waters with bombshells. After Casa Amor, model Isaiah returned with Phoebe Siegal but they ultimately patched things up and are still going strong today.

Jesse and Deb

Finalists Jesse Lamont Bay and Deb Chubb are no longer in a relationship. The couple announced their split on Deb’s Instagram Story in November 2022, four months after the finale.

“I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Deb wrote. “We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other. We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience.”

They attempted to make things work as Jesse relocated from Texas to California to live closer to Deb, but they ultimately called things off.

Timmy and Zeta

Love Island USA season 4 king and queen Timmy and Zeta won each other, and the public’s, hearts with their unique banter and chemistry. The couple faced obstacles in the form of bombshells Jeff and Bria, but their connection was too strong.

Unfortunately, their connection was defeated by the outside world as Zeta announced their split in a January 20 podcast interview.

Telling Murad Merali, she said: “Timmy and I are no longer together, so there’s no more Zimmy. We’re no longer together, and the storyline is really what I would like to get out because I truly give about my fans and my supporters.”

The British star alleged that Timmy did not offer her a ride back to Los Angeles after the show and even claimed that he would ghost her.

“I feel like your person should be the person who gasses you more than the public and your family and everyone,” Zeta continued. “They just want to lift you up all the time and just see you be your best self, and I felt like he was like, ‘You get enough of that from everyone else, so you don’t need it from me.’ But that’s who I wanted it from.”

Timmy responded with his side of the story in an interview four days later, claiming they had heated arguments that were never resolved since they were both unwilling to compromise.