Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland shows off fairytale wedding dresses













Swoon! Sarah Hyland and her fellow host hubby, Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams, tied the knot over the weekend and Sarah wore two stunning Vera Wang couture gowns.

Actor and Love Island USA host Sarah and Wells wed on August 20 in a star-studded vineyard celebration at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

The happy couple, who met on social media and got engaged in 2019 while on holiday in Fiji, finally got to enjoy their big day after two years of planning and a global pandemic, to the collective elation (and relief) of the Internet.

Two days after the wedding, Sarah and Wells both shared a gorgeous portrait from the big day on Instagram with a simple caption of their wedding date. The couple is bathed in soft glow of the setting sun, Sarah in an off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown, her second dress of the day, and Wells in a dapper black tux.

Scroll down to witness Sarah’s official entrance into the #VeraWangGang and more details on the romantic nuptials.

Sarah’s fairytale wedding look

View Instagram Post

For the wedding ceremony, the Modern Family alum chose an ivory silk faille ballgown from the Vera Wang HAUTE collection, which, per a Vera Wang press release, features a sweetheart neckline, a hand pleated bodice, French tulle sleeves, a high slit AND a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil with a hand applique macrame lace border. A million little details, fit for a princess!

Sarah shared a black and white image of the gown in all its veiled glory with a cheeky caption that is a nod to her lengthy engagement: “A train as long as our engagement.”

Then for the party, Sarah slipped into another Vera Wang design – a soft white Italian crepe gown with a draped neckline, hand-placed macrame lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves. You can check out the second dress below.

In conversation with Vogue, Sarah revealed that she knew she wanted to wear Vera Wang on her big day from the moment she began planning in 2019. “Our venue has the color palette of a chateau in the countryside of France with the architectural design of an Italian castle,” she said, adding that she was looking for a dress “that fit the aesthetic of the property”.

Sarah continued: “I tried on a dress at Vera’s that fit the bill perfectly, and it all clicked.”

Inside Sarah and Wells’ big day

View Instagram Post

Sarah’s Modern Family co-stars, including Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, were among the wedding guests. Jesse also played a starring role in the wedding, acting as the couple’s officiant.

“I remember his first date with his husband Justin,” Sarah told Vogue. “So we’ve been through so much. Jesse and Justin and Wells and I have traveled together, just the four of us. So it was really special to have him up there.”

The Adams’ love story

The couple had intended to get married on August 8, 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to postpone their nuptials. On what would be their wedding day, Sarah and Wells took a trip to a winery and “took fake wedding pictures for fun”, Sarah shared on The Ellen Degeneres Show that October.

Two years later, and not a moment too soon, congratulations to the happy couple!

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK