









Love Island USA season 4 has sadly come to an end, but luckily, not all of the couples have called quits on their relationship. Since the reunion aired on September 1st, many wonder which duos are still together.

Spoilers: Zeta and Timmy were crowned the winning couple, while Jared and Kat left the show early to continue their romance together. With heads turned and many bombshell tests, the 38-episode run on Peacock has run its course.

So, was it just a holiday romance or truly a summer of love for the pairs? We found out which couples are still together since filming wrapped, and who has decided to go their separate ways in the real world.

Zeta and Timmy

Despite the long distance, winning couple Zeta and Timmy secured the crown for a reason. They’re still going strong, and are looking forward to doing normal couple things like watching movies and eating together.

“Life looks really up from here. It does. It looks like we’re going to be traveling a bit. She’s bicontinental, so she’s going to be in California and London,” Timmy told The List on August 30. “I have plans on going to London.”

Zeta also revealed she has made a TikTok, which she claims will be helped by Timmy. They haven’t yet posted photos with each other on the outside world, but they have been super busy since leaving the villa!

Sydney and Isaiah

They had their issues, with Isaiah bringing back a Casa Amor girl Phoebe Siegal, while Sydney stayed loyal. Despite their differences, he admitted he still had feelings for her and apologized, before they entered the final together.

Since leaving the villa, they are incredibly loved-up, and posted their first mirror selfie on the outside in Los Angeles, California. And they haven’t been waiting around to make TikTok videos together, where Isaiah said she looks “perfect”.

View Instagram Post

Jesse and Deb

Jesse and Deb have remained together, following a series of tests in the villa. Since making their exit, the couple have gone golfing for one of their first dates on the outside, with Jesse even calling Deb his “bbygirl”. Cuties!

Deb also stated that “post-villa life is good” underneath a photo of her sitting on Jesse’s lap with her arm in the air. It’s clear they are both happier than ever, and even went out for a romantic dinner after filming wrapped.

View Instagram Post

Nadjha and Jeff

Nadjha and Jeff are still a couple following their villa exit. Although they made it to the final, they left hand-in-hand following a huge argument which stemmed from the previous elimination.

She celebrated her birthday a few days after the reunion special and shared a photo displaying some serious PDA with her former Love Island USA partner, while they work on their relationship.

Chad and Phoebe

Not yet official, Chad and Phoebe are dating each other. They were voted off just before the final but didn’t let that stop them from getting to know each other more in the outside world.

It comes after Chad initially came back from Casa Amor with Courtney Boerner, before he realised he had a stronger connection with Phoebe, who had returned post-Casa with Isaiah originally.

Jared and Kat

They left together and remain together. Despite not finding their connection until shortly before getting dumped from the villa, Jared has made Kat his official girlfriend after they shared a dinner with his mom.

It comes after Jared entered the villa as a bombshell, with a spark instantly there between them. Jared told The List:

Things are going really well for us. We’re definitely committed to each other. I don’t see myself getting to know any other girls. I’m a one-woman man, and she’s sitting on the other side of that screen, and she’s already spoken to my dad and she had dinner with my mom.

Kat also said they’ve been with each other every day since they walked out hand-in-hand!

Joel and Bella

Joel and Bella are now a couple. Bella was sent home before she had the chance to explore a connection with Joel, but luckily, the two reconnected following their time on the dating show.

During the reunion, Joel debuted a poem dedicated to Bella, and from there on, the pair have been exploring their relationship in the outside world!

