











Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott were both contestants on Love Island USA season 2. As many viewers know, the aim of the game on Love Island is to find love, and a bonus of winning the show with your partner is a cash prize. The show moved from CBS to Peacock in 2022 and comes with a brand new load of Islanders.

In a shock twist, Love Island USA season 4 comes with some familiar faces as well as newbies. Season 2’s Mackenzie is entering the villa in 2022 as a bombshell. It looks like the USA show is taking a leaf out of the UK show by adding in a former Islander into the mix. Things worked out pretty well for Adam Collard on Love Island’s UK show, so what could go wrong for Mackenzie?

Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott

In 2020, Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott were both Islanders on Love Island USA season 2.

The two found love with one another in the Las Vegas villa and lasted 25 (Mackenzie) and 29 days (Connor) on the show.

Pittsburgh native Connor was 23 years old and Scottsdale gal Mackenzie, 24.

The Love Island stars split

In March 2021, People reported that Connor and Mackenzie had split up.

Things didn’t end on bad terms for the couple and Mackenzie still has photos of the two together on her Instagram page.

Per an Instagram post in 2021, People wrote that the reason for their split was due to wanting different things in the future. But, they still remained friends.

Judging by Connor’s Instagram page, he’s gone from being an auditor, when he joined Love Island, to now helping people transform their bodies as a fitness trainer. Find him on IG @connormtrott where he has 327K followers.

Mackenzie is a new bombshell

After experiencing Love Island in 2020, Mackenzie is now heading back into the villa as a bombshell two years later.

She took to Instagram on August 16th to share that she was heading into the villa and received tonnes of support in the comments from past and present Islanders.

Speaking to People before heading into the villa, Mackenzie said that there are some Islanders she already has her eye on and that she’s a different person heading into the villa in 2022.

