











Katherine Gibson joined Love Island USA as a bombshell, shaking up the original cast members’ relationships. She chose Islanders to go on dates with and entered the Love Island USA villa during the August 3rd episode alongside Jared Hassim and Nadjha Day.

Love Island USA has been full of twists and turns since its 2022 launch on July 19th. The fourth season of the show has been revamped and arrives on a new platform – Peacock streaming service. The show also comes complete with a new host, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.

Meet Katherine Gibson

Joining the original Islanders on Love Island USA including Zeta, Sydney and Deb, Katherine Gibson is a bombshell in 2022.

Katherine is 21 years old and hails from Manassas, Virginia.

The brunette bombshell opted for a date with Isaiah when she first entered the villa but later appeared to have been chosen by Chazz Bryant in the show’s recoupling.

What is Katherine’s job?

As per Katherine Gibson’s Peacock bio, she makes a living by making mukbang videos.

Katherine essentially films herself eating for a job. Peacock writes that mukbang creators film themselves: “…eating copious amounts of delicious food to provide comfort for people who eat alone…”.

The Love Island newbie has a YouTube channel with over 530K subscribers. Her eating videos include her chowing down on seafood and charcuterie boards.

Katherine Gibson from Love Island USA’s Instagram

Boasting over 82K followers on Instagram, Love Island USA’s Katherine Gibson can be found on the photo-sharing platform @xkatherinerose.

She’s also on Twitter and OnlyFans as well as TikTok. Katherine has around 320K followers and 2.9M likes on TikTok @xkatherinerose. She writes in her TikTok bio: “how did i get here”.

Katherine is often bikini-clad on her Instagram page and appears to have travelled around the world as she perfects her poses. She sports both brown and blonde locks on the ‘gram and can be seen celebrating her YouTube success on Instagram in 2020.

