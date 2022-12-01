Philip Michael Thomas Jr is one of the cast members of new Bravo show Love Without Borders. He is looking to find himself a “dairy queen” and the love of his life on the show.

The people taking part in Love Without Borders are willing to drop their jobs, homes, and loved ones all in a bid to meet their soul mate. They’re heading off around the globe and have no idea who the show’s matchmaker has picked for them until they leave.

There are many new cast members to get to know from the Bravo dating series, but let’s first find out all there is to know about Philip Michael Thomas Jr – his dad was an actor on Miami Vice.

Who is Philip Michael Thomas Jr?

Introducing himself on Love Without Borders, Philip Michael Thomas Jr says he’s a musician based in Atlanta, Georgia.

He’s 35 years old and is currently looking for the “love of his life.”

When it comes to what Michael is after, he wants to find a woman who is “nurturing, caring, and in love with ice cream.”

The 35-year-old explains that he’s an “ice cream fanatic.”

Find Philip on Instagram at @thephilipmichael where he has almost 20k followers.

Philip on Love Without Borders

Musician Philip is putting down the mic and heading to a foreign country in an attempt to meet “the one.”

Speaking on Love Without Borders, Philip said that he’d broken up with his last girlfriend around eight months ago.

He had a spell of celibacy as things got “buck wild” after his last relationship, according to Philip.

The 35-year-old said he believes in “fate” and “destiny.” He headed to Ghana to meet Carmen who has been chosen for him by the show’s matchmaker, Arica Angelo.

Does he have children?

No, Philip is yet to have kids. However, he has thought about bringing children into the world in the future.

Speaking of his father, Philip said: “My dad is one of the biggest baby-makers on the planet. He is Philip Michael Thomas from the show Miami Vice. I have 15 siblings.”

Philip’s siblings include Sovereign, Sacred, Imaj, Kharisma, Chayenne, Gabriel, India, Noble, Sacha, Melody and Krishna Thomas.

Philip said that he wants to be a “very present father,” because his father wasn’t around a lot when he was growing up and his mother passed away. His brother Kahahn was his legal guardian growing up so he didn’t have a “traditional” family unit.

Philip wants to meet someone on the show who he can build a solid foundation with to have a family.

