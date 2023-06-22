Makayla Halstead is one of the single ladies headed for Temptation Island in 2023. The show made its return to USA Network for its fifth season and sees more couples’ relationships put to the test. Marisela and Christopher, Kaitlin and Hall, Paris and Great, and Vanessa and Roberto are ready to embark on a unique dating experience.

Ready to shake things up for the couples, the singletons are there to have a summer of fun and potentially make a connection. The Temptation Island couples on the show will walk away committing to their original partner, single, or deciding that there’s someone better suited to them on the Island.

Credit: USA Network

Meet Makayla Halstead

Temptation Island’s Makayla Halstead is 24 years old.

She hails from Albany, Oregon, and is a student.

Makayla is a massive family girl and says that’s what her life is all about.

With over 70k followers, Makayla can be found on Instagram at @makayla.halstead.

The USA Network star’s IG comments sections are filled with compliments. She has fans writing that she is a “goddess” on her Instagram photos.

Makayla ‘lost herself’ in her relationship

Speaking on Temptation Island season 5 episode 2, Makayla explained that she was in a six-year relationship.

After that, she was single for three years. Speaking to Hall, Makayla said that she “lost herself” in her previous relationship.

In the relationship, Makayla explained that she ended up doing whatever the other person wanted to do. Now, she says she’s ready to “meet her soulmate.”

She connected with Hall

When the single ladies began mingling with the coupled-up men, Makayla and Hall immediately hit it off.

The two said they felt a connection to one another.

Makayla said that Hall “reminds her of her family, so it feels very homely.”

They both found one another really easy to talk to during episode 2.

Hall has been in a relationship with Kaitlin for eight years and the two are engaged.

He picked Makayla to go on a date with during the show. He expressed how much he wants to settle down and have kids on their beachside one-to-one.

