Mama June’s four daughters rose to reality fame with her when she and the rest of the family starred in TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2012. Now, one of Mama June’s daughters is facing a cancer battle in 2023. The WeTV star is making plans to be by her side.

Positive news of 17-year-old Honey Boo Boo‘s graduation swirls on social media in May. However, the reality TV family has a lot more going on at home than some may have realized.

Honey Boo Boo’s father, Sugar Bear, was a “no show” at the graduation, according to Mama June. And, another of her daughters is also facing a cancer battle.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Mama June’s daughter faces cancer battle

Mama June’s oldest daughter, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell is currently battling adrenal cancer.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May, Mama June explained that her daughter has a “rare and aggressive” form of cancer.

Taking to Instagram on May 12, the reality star wrote that her daughter is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Mama June plans move to Georgia

When TLC viewers first met Mama June and her family, they lived in McIntyre, Georgia.

After spending time living in Alabama, Mama June and her boyfriend, Justin Stroud, said in an exclusive interview with The US Sun, that they are set to move back to Georgia.

Anna was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Now, her mom is set to head back over 200 miles to Georgia to help her as she deals with her cancer journey.

How old is Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell?

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell is the oldest of Mama June’s children at 28 years old.

She’s the older sister of Jessica ‘Chubbs’ Shannon, 26, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, 23, and Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, 17.

Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023 which was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lung, reports TMZ.

On May 10, Mama June’s daughter wrote on Instagram that the “chemo is working.”

Anna also wrote that she’ll be keeping her followers up to date with her journey via TikTok when she feels well enough at @annamariecardwe39.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).