Mama June’s oldest daughter, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell is currently fighting cancer. But, that isn’t stopping her from attending her children’s graduation in 2023. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was “so proud” of her kids and shared the moment with her followers.

After rising to fame on TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, fans are always keen to stay up-to-date with June ‘Mama June’ Shannon and her daughters.

The family stars in a WeTV show nowadays, Mama June: Family Crisis. But, not all of June’s daughters have wanted reality TV fame. Her oldest daughter, Chickadee, appeared on the family’s shows less than her sisters. She’s now battling cancer and Mama June plans on moving back to Georgia to be by her side.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Chickadee is Mama June’s oldest daughter

Born in 1994, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell is the oldest of Mama June’s children.

She’s 28 years old and was previously married to a man named Michael Cardwell.

Chickadee is the older sister of Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, 23, Jessica ‘Chubbs’ Shannon, 26, and Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo‘ Shannon, 17.

Anna Cardwell celebrates her kids

Anna is now in a relationship with Eldridge Toney. She has two daughters named Kaitlyn and Kylee Cardwell.

Taking to Facebook on May 24, Anna wrote that she was “one proud mama,” as she attended her daughters’ school graduation.

She wrote that she was in disbelief that her daughters were set to embark on middle school and second grade, adding: “…give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out.”

I am one proud mama right now and I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader give me… Posted by Anna Marie Cardwell on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Chickadee fights stage four cancer

Anna was clearly keen to shine a spotlight on her girls’ achievements in her Facebook post.

She attended her daughters’ graduation despite currently battling stage four cancer.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with adrenal cancer in January 2023.

Per an Instagram post from Honey Boo Boo’s older sister, she wrote that the “chemo is working” and that things are “looking good,” on May 10.

