WeTV’s Mama June Family Crisis kicked off an all-new season in 2023. June ‘Mama June’ Shannon and her family are hashing out all kinds of drama on their reality show including Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird’s custody battle for Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson.

Mama June announces that she’s getting married during Family Crisis season 6. The mom of four appears excited about her wedding to Justin Stroud, but without her daughters there, Mama June could raise some eyebrows among her husband-to-be’s family. June and her daughters head to a therapy weekend to attempt to salvage their relationships on Mama June: Family Crisis.

Credit: We TV Facebook page

Pumpkin and Mama June’s custody battle

In June 2022, Pumpkin was granted full custody of Honey Boo Boo.

The subject of the custody battle is raised during Mama June: Family Crisis season 6, and Mama June’s new boyfriend is Pumpkin’s listening ear.

Speaking to Justin after an argument with her mom, Pumpkin said: “As a parent, she looked at me and told me she would rather sign over her rights than give me any money…”

She added: “As a parent, it’s very hard for me to look past that because that does cut deep, that was the whole argument in there…”

Pumpkin says there are ‘continuous lies’

As Pumpkin broke down her side of the story to Mama June’s boyfriend, Justin, he said that he “didn’t really know” all the details.

Pumpkin said: “She’s telling me in there that you know… how are you supposed to fix things if there’s just continuous lies?”

WeTV star Justin agreed that “something has to change,” in order for the Shannon family to move forward.

Pumpkin added: “I can’t. I just can’t. Because I need you to understand my side, too. You haven’t got that side yet, OK?”

Supporting his future stepdaughter, Justin said: “I got you. I don’t blame you.”

#MamaJune Season 6 Trailer Will this family come together once and for all? #MamaJune: Family Crisis premieres Friday, May 5 at 9/8c! Posted by WE tv on Friday, April 7, 2023

Mama June asks for forgiveness

Mama June: Family Crisis season 6 sees the family dealing with a lot of drama. Not only are the Shannons involved but now, Mama June also has Justin’s family to consider as they plan their wedding.

During the season 6 trailer, Pumpkin can be seen saying: “You want to fix it now because you’re getting married.”

However, her mom responds: “No!”

Mama June is also seen crying during the trailer and says to Justin’s mom: “I’ll go to sleep and I’ll cry. There’s things the world don’t know.”

Justin also accuses his wife-to-be of being a “liar,” as the two are attempting to plan their big day.

Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin experience some tension at home as she’s set to head off to college.

