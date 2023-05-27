As WeTV’s Mama June: Family Crisis airs in 2023, fans are asking if June Shannon, AKA Mama June, is blind. The reality TV star has dealt with all kinds of ups and downs in her life. Many of her trials and tribulations have been under the spotlight on her reality shows. Honey Boo Boo’s mom has spoken about her vision issues.

Mama June and her four daughters all starred in Here Comes Honey Boo Boo back in 2012. Fans have become well-acquainted with the family, but something which viewers might know less about is Mama June’s sight loss.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Is Mama June blind?

Yes, Mama June is blind in her right eye.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2018, she said that her retina had “become detached,” and that she had cataract-removal surgery.

She said: “I’m OK, I deal with it every day. I’ll never be able to see out of the right eye.”

The mother of four has sight in her left eye.

However, she had emergency surgery on her left eye in 2018. She woke up one day and was unable to see due to a detached retina.

Back in 2018, Mama June was focused on “getting her vision back,” and rated the vision in her left eye a “four out of ten,” reports People.

Honey Boo Boo had to assist her mom

When talking about her vision loss, Mama June said to ET that she’s “so independent.”

So, the reality star found difficulty with not being able to “clean her house, bathe herself,” and other “physical things.”

She added that reading her mail and paying her bills are a challenge due to her sight loss and that she’s lost some independence.

Thankfully, Mama June has family members on hand to assist her with things like reading her mail.

Speaking of her mom’s vision loss, Honey Boo Boo expressed concerns over whether she’d be able to see her graduate.

However, given the Instagram post Mama June published about Honey Boo Boo’s graduation, she was thankfully there and saw it all.

Mama June knew about her blindness for years

Mama June knew about her blindness from a young age.

Speaking to ET, she said that she “knew” she was going to “go blind,” by the time she was “30 to 35 years old.”

The WeTV star was born with cataracts that were left untreated. The blindness in her right eye began right from childhood.