Married At First Sight viewers are enraged over Kirsten and Shaq’s “annoying” cliffhanger as the episode ended without revealing their future together.

The latest episode of MAFS season 17 left many fans annoyed about the cliffhanger involving one of the most-talked couples this season, Kirsten Grimes and Shaquille Dillion.

Many viewers filled Twitter with comments over the abrupt ending of the episode and couldn’t hold back their reactions.

Credit: Married at First Sight / Lifetime YouTube

Married At First Sight ends on Kirsten and Shaq “annoying” cliffhanger

The Lifetime series ended on a huge cliffhanger on Wednesday night (May 17, 2023) as it didn’t reveal whether Kirsten and Shaq decided to stay together.

From the rocky beginning of their marriage, when Kirsten refused to kiss her husband on their wedding, to other ups and downs, the couple’s relationship has been one of the most commented on this season.

In this week’s episode, Shaq told Kirsten that he appreciated they managed to overcome many obstacles in their relationship.

However, he went on to say that he didn’t know if he could be the man Kirsen “wanted me to be” before the episode finished and left viewers at home questioning their future together.

Fans enraged over “annoying” cliffhanger

Many Married At First Sight fans are enraged over the “annoying” cliffhanger of last night’s episode.

“Did Married At First Sight just leave us hanging with Shaq and Kirsten’s decision?!!” asked one furious viewer.

Another viewer predicted the cliffhanger and reacted: “I’m going to be so annoyed if they do a cliffhanger for Shaq and Kirsten. I’m good with more episodes till reunion TBH.”

“Here goes the cliffhanger couple, Shaq and Kirsten,” a third fan commented. “We won’t find out their decision until next week.”

“They are making us wait till the end to see Kirsten and Shaq,” added a fourth fan.

Shaq says he is unsure about their future

In the episode, Shaq opened up to Kirsten and said that he appreciated “both of us for not giving up on us.”

He continued: “At any time we could have said, ‘No, we’re gonna go sleep in our own bed and we need our space, whatever.’ But we walked through that door and made sure that we were there for each other.”

He went on to say that it was difficult for him to be the man Kirsten “wanted me to be” and give her all the “charms” this life can offer.

“What’s your decision?” pastor Calvin Roberson asked the couple before the episode finished without revealing Shaq’s answer.

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON LIFETIME