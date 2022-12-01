Fox’s The Masked Singer season 8 wrapped up its final episode on Wednesday, November 30. Fans say they “knew” who Harp was after the purple mashed potatoes clue.

The show saw Beetle, Bride, Robo Girl, Avocado, and many more characters unmasked. Celebrities including William Shatner, Gloria Gaynor, Jerry Springer, and Nikki Glaser all gave The Masked Singer their best shot.

However, only one could make it to the top spot. One clue that really gave things away for Masked Singer fans was the ‘purple mashed potatoes’ hint. Let’s find out more about what the purple mashed potatoes clue is all about…

Masked Singer’s purple mashed potatoes clue

During The Masked Singer, judges and fans are given clues to help them work out who is under the costume.

An on-stage clue from the Harp during season 8 was: “These purple mashed potatoes are almost too beautiful to mash, but, I mean, who doesn’t love a good mashed potato?”

Purple mashed potatoes left a lot of fans confused but combined with all the other clues on the Harp, things eventually made sense.

The Harp unveiled on Masked Singer

During The Masked Singer season 8 episode 12, the Harp was unveiled as Amber Riley.

Amber is an actor and singer who is best known for appearing on Glee.

She’s 36 and hails from LA. Amber not only won The Masked Singer in 2022 but she already had another reality TV show win under her belt. She came in first place on Dancing with the Stars in 2013.

She can be found on Instagram with 1.5m followers at @msamberpriley.

Fans ‘knew’ who Harp was

As Harp was unveiled on Masked Singer’s finale, many fans of the show took to Twitter to say that they’d known all along that the lady under the mask was Amber Riley.

One fan tweeted: “It feels good I guessed the harp from day one @MsAmberPRiley I was like that sounds like Mercedes was the purple mashed potatoes because of your love of purple and the tater tot episode on glee??”

Another said: “Whoo! I knew Amber Riley from the TV show Glee was the #HarpMask based on the purple mashed potatoes clue which refers to “The Purple Piano Project” episode of Glee, the mashups of songs on the show and her character’s love of potater tots (which is Tater Tots.)”

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Black Experience on Xfinity

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know