The King of BBL hits up the Botched clinic in the hopes of achieving a micro mini waist. Mateo Blanco is paying another visit to Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow. He reveals he “loves the exaggerated look.”

Mateo is no stranger to the Botched consultation room. For his latest visit, he is hoping to make his waist even smaller so that his Brazilian Butt Lift appears more exaggerated. He’s already started flaunting his new waist since filming.

Meet the King of BBLs

Known as the King of BBL, Mateo Blanco is based in New York and has had 25 procedures. He has spent over $250,000 on plastic surgery and has an OnlyFans page while making $10,000 for insulting and degrading men.

Mateo told the Botched doctors that his job is a “financial domination” role which he said involves “degrading them and them paying you to degrade them.” He also runs a YouTube channel, which followed him getting his second BBL.

He has also had infamous lip injections to create his large pout. Mateo has met former Botched star, Human Ken Doll, on Hooked On The Look. Blanco first looked into surgery when he had breast tissue growth, and the rest is history!

Mateo wants a micro mini waist

Mateo told Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow that he wants to look like “more of a little cyborg” and revealed that he “loves the exaggerated look,” hence why he wants to get a micro mini waist so that his BBL appears bigger.

After realizing that he had extra growth, Mateo decided to put the “golden liquid” elsewhere. He has had an eyebrow lift, cheek lift, facelift, nose job, veneers, two chin lipo, two chest lipo, and stomach and ab etching.

As of December 2021, Mateo had three BBL procedures. When he got his abs etched, he had his ribs broken and plans to have them totally removed at one point. He also wants to make his hairline “perfect” and get another cheek lift.

Where BBL King is after Botched

Just hours before Mateo’s Botched episode aired, he shared an Instagram Story showing his bottom from below while he walked up the stairs in a sparkly get-up. The E! Entertainment star also showed his curves off in a mirror selfie.

He also shared the promo clip of his episode on August 10. Mateo has also been on vacation in Guadalajara, where he met his father’s side of the family for the first time, and did the catwalk for Miami Swim Week in July.

Mateo has been busy posing for photoshoots in Miami, Florida, and often travels around the United States. Three months ago, he had a “life-changing BBL” in Mexico that “pushed him to the next level.”

WATCH BOTCHED ON E! ENTERTAINMENT ON THURSDAYS AT 10/9C