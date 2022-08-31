









Black Ink Crew Chicago is back for a seventh season in 2022 and many viewers want to get acquainted with the cast. Black Ink Crew first kicked off on VH1 in 2013 and its first spin-off series, based in Chicago, launched in 2015. For the past seven years, viewers have been introduced to the people who work at tattoo shop, 9MAG.

Don, Ryan, Prince, Draya and co are dealing with family drama, relationship struggles and life running the tattoo shop, so let’s find out more about the artists on the VH1 show, new and old…

Meet the Black Ink Crew Chicago season 7 cast

Black Ink Crew Chicago brings some newcomers to the show for season 7.

While familiar faces including Ryan Henry and Phor Brumfield are back, there are some new artists on the scene including Draya Penzo and Prince Spencer.

Owner of 2nd City Ink, Charmaine Walker, is no longer on the show for season 7b.

Ryan Henry

The OG of Black Ink Crew Chicago, Ryan Henry has appeared on the show since it first began back in 2015.

Ryan is the owner of 9MAG as well as being a tattoo artist himself.

He’s 36 years old and with 1.6M followers, can be found on Instagram at @ryanhenrytattoo.

Ryan has tattooed the likes of Nicki Minaj and has a net worth of $1M per Celebrity Net Worth.

Phor Brumfield

Corey ‘Phor Brumfield’ Robinson is also a long-standing cast member on Black Ink Crew Chicago.

He first joined the show alongside Ryan, Charmaine Walker and Kat Jackson in season 1.

Follow 35-year-old Phor on IG where he has around 23K followers at @phorever_ink.

Don Brumfield

Phor’s younger brother, Don Brumfield, is also a cast member on BIC.

The two have both appeared on the show since season 1.

Don is 34 years old and has a wife named Ashley.

With over 830K followers, Don can be found on Instagram at @bishop__don.

Miss Kitty

Miss Kitty joined Black Ink Crew Chicago in season 5 as a guest, in season 6 she was a supporting cast member and as of season 7, she’s a full-time cast member.

She writes in her Instagram bio that she’s a makeup artist and entrepreneur with a company called Sovain Cosmetics.

Miss Kitty is 28 years old and has had romances with Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel and Ryan from the Chicago spin-off.

Find her on Instagram with over 650K followers @itskitsovain.

Draya Penzo

A brand new full-time cast member to season 7 is Draya Penzo.

She first appeared on Black Ink Crew Chicago in season 6 and worked as a tattoo artist at both tattoo artist at 2nd City Ink and 9MAG.

Draya includes Surinamese and Jamaican flags in her Instagram bio and has over 32K followers @drayapenzo.

She also writes in her bio that she’s a “foodie”, “traveler”, “designer”, “painter” and, of course, a tatooist.

Prince Spencer

Also joining the cast alongside Draya is newcomer Prince Spencer.

Prince is 26 years old and can be found on Instagram @blackprince290 with over 20K followers.

He writes in his bio that he’s a “Black and Grey Specialist”, a “dancer” and “visual artist”.

