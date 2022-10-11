









Florence El Luche, who has three children with husband Guy Marlon Dure, has let Love and Hip Hop: Miami cameras gain an insight into her relationship with sister Gaelle. Let’s get to know the star’s sibling properly.

The Miami-based show follows the lives of those striving for stardom in the hip-hop, Latin and reggaetón music scenes, while navigating their own personal lives, such as raising a family and building a marriage.

So, who is Florence’s sister Gaelle and is she her only sibling? As it turns out, Gaelle also runs her own restaurant – similarly to her sibling – who runs a Miami restaurant called La Fourchette with her husband.

Meet Florence El Luche’s sister Gaelle

Gaelle Jacques, otherwise known as “Gayo”, is based in Miami, Florida. Originally from Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Florence’s sister may not always see eye-to-eye with her famous sibling, but she is often supporting her online.

She grew up in the same household as Florence, and has been making occasional appearances on Love and Hip Hop: Miami since November 2021. Gaelle is also a mother, similarly to her sister, who has three kids.

With 10K followers, Gaelle can be found on Instagram at @gayoma82.

Gaelle’s career and background

Florence’s sister graduated back in 2018, but opened her own business at least three years before! Gaelle is the owner of Gayous Restaurant, a Haitian eatery based in Miami. It is situated at 5734 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, Florida, 33127.

Facebook reviews of the restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, involves a 4.3-star rating.

Looking at her family, Gaelle was married until her then-husband passed away, as revealed on her Instagram in 2012. She wrote on social media that she “will never forget him”, while several loved ones paid tribute.

Gaelle has an older son called Mike, who is in his early twenties and graduated in 2017. Florence’s sister also lives a lavish lifestyle, as she appears to pose next to a white Range Rover in several Instagram pictures.

LAHH star Florence’s family

Florence is a mother to three sons with her husband Marlon. She also has a sister called Joyce, alongside Gaelle, who is currently in a relationship and often supports her sibling on social media.

She recently called a family meeting, as seen on Love and Hip Hop, where viewers were introduced to her mother Marie. Florence is of Haitian descent, like her family, while they all reside in Miami.

