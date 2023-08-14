Love And Hip Hop Miami is returning to screens with season 5 so who is the cast of the 2023 series? Meet the new and familiar faces.

Love And Hip Hop: Miami (LHHMIA) is back for its fifth season to document the personal and professional lives of celebrities in Florida’s music scene. The new series promises a larger-than-life cast of fan-favorite veterans and refreshing newcomers all wrapped up in a blanket of drama.

Without further ado, let’s get into VH1‘s class of 2023.

Get to know the cast of Love And Hip Hop: Miami season 5

Amara La Negra

Photo by Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Age: 32

Job: Actress, singer, and entrepreneur

Partner: Safaree Samuels

Children: Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress

Net Worth: $2 million

Love And Hip Hop season 5 is sure to follow Amara La Negra and her new romance with friend-turned-lover and fellow castmate Safaree Samuels. Social media were sent into a frenzy when the singer admitted that the pair were “testing the waters” as fans constantly linked them together. She previously attempted dating on Chispa, an app for Latin singles.

If she’s not starring on the reality show, you’ll find her developing her beauty brand, Eternal Beauty By Amara.

Safaree Samuels

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Age: 42

Job: Rapper

Partner: Amara La Negra

Children: Safire Majesty and Legend

Net Worth: $3 million

Love And Hip Hop fans will recognize the Jamaican-American rapper from VH1’s Hollywood, New York, and Atlanta series. He entered the music industry in the early 2000s with Nicki Minaj, who he went on to date until 2014.

Safaree is currently dating Amara but was last linked to fellow Love And Hip Hop castmate Erica Mena. The couple filed for divorce in May 2021 after two years of marriage. Their daughter, Safire Majesty, was born in February 2020 and their son, Legend, expanded the family in June 2021 amid the divorce.

Samuels is starting fresh in Miami, but his new high-profile romance will encounter industry pressures, social media uproar, and emotional baggage from previous experiences.

Trina

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Age: 44

Job: Rapper

Partner: Raymond Taylor

Children: None

Net Worth: $6 million

Described as Miami’s “undisputed rap queen”, Trina returns for her fifth season as a Love And Hip Hop OG member. The reality show will document Trina – real name Katrina Laverne Taylor – navigating her personal life after her niece was tragically killed in a shooting in July 2022.

Trina also called off her engagement with her longtime beau, Raymond Taylor aka Ray Almighty, but it’s not the end of the road yet.

Trick Daddy

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Age: 49

Job: Rapper

Partner: Single

Children: 10

Net Worth: $150,000

Trick Daddy, real name Maurice Samuel Young, has been in the rap game since 1995. He has worked with the likes of Lil Jon and Pitbull.

Young has been a Love And Hip Hop star since season 1, which has followed his relationship with ex-wife Joy Young. Their storyline largely revolved around their difficult divorce, which was finalized in 2022 after separating in 2018.

The couple married in 2003 and despite the long marriage, they never welcomed children together. Trick, however, reportedly fathers 10 children with several women.

Season 5 will see the rapper embarking on his new lease on life, starting with getting in shape and removing his 30-year-old golden grills. The gnashers made their debut in 1994 and Trick has reportedly splashed $60K to remove them as the permanent caps decayed his teeth so badly he had to undergo bone loss surgery.

Ray J

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Age: 42

Job: Singer

Partner: Princess Love

Children: Melody Love and Epik Ray

Net Worth: $14 million

Ray J and wife Princess Love joined the Love And Hip Hop franchise in Hollywood and although they’re now starring in Miami, season 5 will find the couple in Las Vegas.

Their relationship has been on and off over the years; they called off their divorce for the third time in February 2023 and things are heading in the right direction after they looked cozy at the 2023 BET Awards in June.

He even called out his wife’s admirers live on stage and vowed to “never let Princess go”.

“And to all you fly guys out there that’s been in my wife’s DMs when we wasn’t together — I see you, and I just wanna let you know she’s mine. She’s mine!” he warned.

Princess Love

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Age: 39

Job: Model, TV star, and entrepreneur

Partner: Ray J

Children: Melody Love and Epik Ray

Net Worth: $2 million

Princess Love is the owner of her beauty brand, Prella Cosmetics, but LHHMIA will focus on her new venture as an aspiring professional poker player.

Now living in Vegas, the couple has vowed to work on the relationship but the tables have turned as Princess neglects Ray J for her poker career. The R&B singer is noticeably bothered by his wife’s new hobby in the season 5 trailer as she is filmed playing with other men. Princess, however, defends that “it’s a man’s sport”.

The couple showered each other with lavish gifts and posted heartfelt tributes for their seventh anniversary on August 13, so it’s fair to say they’ve patched things up.

Sukihana

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Key Glock / Paper Route Empire

Age: 31

Job: Rapper and TV star

Partner: Single

Children: Two daughters and one son

Net Worth: $1 million

Sukihana, real name Destiny Lanette Henderson, is a rapper from Wilmington, Delaware. The 31-year-old has been on LHHMIA since 2020 and will be giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into her recent singles, Eating and Casamigos.

She shares three children with ex-partner Kill Bill – real name Willie Albert Johnson III – who was arrested in Lexington, Kentucky, in March 2023.

Florence El Luche

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Age: 34

Job: Singer and entrepreneur

Partner: Guy Marlon Dure

Children:

Net Worth:

Florence El Luche, real name Florence Dure Jacques, is a singer and businesswoman of Haitian descent. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Kompa Music” joined the music industry in 2019 with the release of Pa Konpare’m and her recent release, Bounce Dat, features fellow LHHMIA star Trina.

She has only released eight songs as much of her efforts are dedicated to her four businesses in the food and beauty industry. Florence is the proud owner of Siret Cosmetics; luxury wig company Riske Hair; Riske Kollection beauty bar; La Fourchette Resto, a restaurant specializing in Haitian cuisine.

El Luche shares La Fourchette with her husband, Guy Marlon Dure, who admitted to cheating on her in an October 2021 episode. They are still married.

Love And Hip Hop: Miami premieres Monday, August 14 at 8pm ET/PT