Baddies West is back for season 3, and the new Baddies are bringing the wild back to the west including new cast member Biggie.

The ladies will be performing and hosting at some of the most ‘lit’ clubs the cities have to offer, including LA, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, and Oakland, and of course providing us with some drama along the way.

We take a look into Biggie from Baddies West, her Instagram, and what fans are saying about her on the show.

Meet Biggie from Baddies West

Biggie hails from Providence, Rhode Island, and at the time of auditioning for Baddies West, was 26 years old.

She flew six hours to audition on Baddies West, and the flight was definitely worth it. The star impressed the panel including Natalie Nunn, and is now an official baddie on the show, along with other new baddies Stunna Girl and Razor.

Speaking on why she should make the Baddies cast she said: “There’s not one big girl making more money than me.” At the time of writing. Biggie’s net worth is unknown but we’re sure it will keep rising.

Biggie from Baddies West on Instagram

Biggie can be found on Instagram @pvd_biggie. At the time of writing, the Baddies West star has 60.4k followers on the platform.

Her bio reads: “There’s nothing that moves the city without Biggie. Baddies West New Ting.”

The star’s bio also links to her website, where she teases a launch dropping next month, so fans will have to keep an eye out to see what the Baddie is surprising us with!

Fan reactions are mixed

Baddies West season 3 dropped on January 22, when Biggie was re-introduced to viewers after her audition, and of course, they took to Twitter to share their opinions.

Some loved the Long Island newbie.

One viewer penned: “I’m happy Biggie is on here because I really liked her at the auditions #BaddiesWest.”

However, others weren’t such big fans.

One fan wrote: “Biggie I feel like is kinda trying to make a name for herself but she needs to pipe down just a lil #BaddiesWest“

