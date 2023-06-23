A brand new dating show drops on HBO Max in 2023, so let’s meet the Swiping America cast. The original series kicked off on June 15 and sees a group of singletons take a break from their online dating profiles for experts to take over and pick their dates for them.

The HBO Max show sees four single New Yorkers embark on a unique dating journey that takes them across the United States. From New Orleans to New Mexico, the cast not only discovered themselves on their dating journeys but they also made friends with their fellow cast members in the process.

Credit: MAX YouTube channel

Swiping America cast

The four singletons ready to embark on a dating show adventure include:

The Swiping America stars have to open up and remain optimistic as they go on dates across the States.

Kris Kelkar

Credit: MAX YouTube channel

Krishnanand Kelkar is a data scientist who said “YOLO” when asked to take part in Swiping America.

The HBO Max star was fresh out of a breakup when he decided to join the show’s cast.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, he said of his ex “the guy badly wanted to be on TV, so I was kind of feeling the cosmic irony of it all.”

He is a Leo on the zodiac and “hates impatience,” according to an interview with Pop Crave. Kris also said that his dating profile portrays him as “more confident” than he really is.

Ashleigh Warren

Credit: MAX YouTube channel

Social media whiz Ashleigh had many emotional moments on Swiping America, judging by the show’s trailer.

Ashleigh expresses her fears about finding a partner on the series. She can be seen saying: “I am not a butch, I am not a femme, so what am I to people?”

The Swiping America star describes herself as “very fluid” on the show. She is a creative who runs a podcast called Burnt Creator.

Swiping America cast: Kesun Lee

Credit: MAX YouTube channel

New Yorker Kesun was ready for a new adventure when she signed up to take part in Swiping America.

The 36-year-old works in real estate and describes herself as an “eternal optimist.”

Kesun explained on the show that she doesn’t often meet people she connects with very often.

However, the HBO show could be her opportunity to find ‘the one’.

Reagan Baker

Credit: MAX YouTube channel

Writer and hairstylist Reagan was ready to open up on Swiping America in a bid to find love.

The blonde bombshell jokes that she’s looking for a “doctor” to date during the show’s trailer.

Reagan expresses her take on commitment during the show and says she wants a “long-term partner, but keeps people at a distance.”

She added: “I don’t know how many men have the patience for it.”

WATCH SWIPING AMERICA ON HBO MAX THURSDAYS AT 10 PM ET