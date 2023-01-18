Are You The One? is back for its ninth season with a hot new 2023 cast, and new host Kamie Crawford who you may recognize from Catfish.

The show will be back from its 3-year hiatus with 22 hot new single cast members. The singletons will have to try to identify their predetermined perfect mate, with huge prize money on the line.

We take a look at the Are You The One? 2023 casts and their Instagram’s so you can get to know them.

Meet the girls in the Are You The One? 2023 cast

Anissa Aguilar: US @anissakristine

US @anissakristine Brooke Rachman: US @Brooke Rachman

US @Brooke Rachman Ciara “CC” Cortez: US @cc_thedon

US @cc_thedon Courtney Rowe: UK @courtneyrowexx

UK @courtneyrowexx Dew Anderson: Spain @diouuu

Spain @diouuu Danielle Bonaparte: US @dani_bonaparte

US @dani_bonaparte Jordanne Deveaux: US @jordannedeveaux

US @jordannedeveaux Julia-Ruth Smith: New Zealand @julee_aaah

New Zealand @julee_aaah Mijntje Lupgens: Netherlands @mijntjelupgens

Netherlands @mijntjelupgens Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe: Ireland @rozodujebe_

Ireland @rozodujebe_ Taylor Kelly: US @tayykellz

Meet the boys

Aqel Carson: US @itsreallyak

US @itsreallyak Brendan Mosca: Australia @15grams

Australia @15grams Clayton Carey: Australia @ _claytoncarey_

Australia @ _claytoncarey_ Eduardo Dickson Jr. : US @eduardodicksonjr

: US @eduardodicksonjr Hamudi Hasoon: New Zeland @hamudi.hasoon

New Zeland @hamudi.hasoon Leo Svete: USA @lj_svete

USA @lj_svete Michael “Mikey” Owusu: UK @mikeyofficial___

UK @mikeyofficial___ Nathan Grant: UK @nathanlavish

UK @nathanlavish Ollie Andersen: UK @ollieandersen

UK @ollieandersen Shamal “Samuel” Khan: UK @sam_kxn

UK @sam_kxn Will Gagnon: US @ehwilleh

Where is Are You The One? season 9 filmed?

The Are You The One season 9 will be filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain.

The cast hail from all around the world but will be living together in the luxurious villa, while they all have the same goal. To find the one of course.

As well as a new host, the show will be making a shift from MTV and to Paramount +.

