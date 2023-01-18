Are You The One? is back for its ninth season with a hot new 2023 cast, and new host Kamie Crawford who you may recognize from Catfish.
The show will be back from its 3-year hiatus with 22 hot new single cast members. The singletons will have to try to identify their predetermined perfect mate, with huge prize money on the line.
We take a look at the Are You The One? 2023 casts and their Instagram’s so you can get to know them.
Meet the girls in the Are You The One? 2023 cast
- Anissa Aguilar: US @anissakristine
- Brooke Rachman: US @Brooke Rachman
- Ciara “CC” Cortez: US @cc_thedon
- Courtney Rowe: UK @courtneyrowexx
- Dew Anderson: Spain @diouuu
- Danielle Bonaparte: US @dani_bonaparte
- Jordanne Deveaux: US @jordannedeveaux
- Julia-Ruth Smith: New Zealand @julee_aaah
- Mijntje Lupgens: Netherlands @mijntjelupgens
- Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe: Ireland @rozodujebe_
- Taylor Kelly: US @tayykellz
Meet the boys
- Aqel Carson: US @itsreallyak
- Brendan Mosca: Australia @15grams
- Clayton Carey: Australia @ _claytoncarey_
- Eduardo Dickson Jr.: US @eduardodicksonjr
- Hamudi Hasoon: New Zeland @hamudi.hasoon
- Leo Svete: USA @lj_svete
- Michael “Mikey” Owusu: UK @mikeyofficial___
- Nathan Grant: UK @nathanlavish
- Ollie Andersen: UK @ollieandersen
- Shamal “Samuel” Khan: UK @sam_kxn
- Will Gagnon: US @ehwilleh
Where is Are You The One? season 9 filmed?
The Are You The One season 9 will be filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain.
The cast hail from all around the world but will be living together in the luxurious villa, while they all have the same goal. To find the one of course.
As well as a new host, the show will be making a shift from MTV and to Paramount +.
WATCH ARE YOU THE ONE? ON PARAMOUNT + FROM JANUARY 18