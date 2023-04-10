Captain Glenn and the crew of the Parsifal III are back for season four of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The trailer hints that there will be both familiar and new faces in the crew, let’s take a look at the cast.

This time the yacht is setting sail in Sardinia, Italy, but it doesn’t mean this season will be smooth sailing. Season 4 kicks off on Monday, April 10 at 8/7c and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Here’s everything we know about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast.

Credit: Below Deck/ Bravo YouTube

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast

Captain Glenn Shephard

Captain Glenn returns for his fourth season as the skipper of the Parsifal III. With over 22 years in the industry and 13 years as the Captain of Parsifal III, Glen knows the yacht like the back of his hand. He’s certainly not someone to mess with, as the new castmates will soon learn.

Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher

Chief Stew Daisy stated in the season four teaser clip that she needs to work on her stress levels. However, Daisy was made for yacht life as her grandfather was an Olympic sailor and many other family members have sailed the sea. Daisy has appeared in the last two seasons, and she’s certainly not going anywhere for season four.

First Mate Gary King

First Mate Gary stated in the season four teaser that his intention is not to get intimate with a girl in the upcoming season. Instead, he’s there to “make money and have a good season.”

Gary has an abundance of experience on yachts with over 13 years under his belt. Seen as his charming and flirtatious ways have got him into hot water on the deck, this season he’s trying to stay away from the girls.

Chief Engineer Colin MacRae

Colin worked for 15 years on super yachts before joining Parsifal III for the third season. Fans are over the moon to see Colin on the show but will his lighthearted humor and kindness be taken for granted by newcomers?

Chef Ilesha Dell

Chef Ileisha describes herself as a perfectionist, so it’s likely the elite yacht guests will be getting some good grub. Especially with 17 years of culinary experience, Ileisha’s passion for cooking really shines through in season 4.

Ileisha has lots of experience, such as working as a prep chef for Matt Moran’s cooking show, working as a private chef, and working on super yachts.

Steward Lucy Edmunds

Steward Lucy describes herself in the promo as being “clumsy,” so fans can’t wait to watch some hilarious mishaps unraveling. Before getting her start in the Mediterranean on superyachts, she worked at a restaurant and knows how to get on the good side of elite guests as she became a club VIP manager at just 19 years old.

Steward Mads Herrera

With two years of experience, Mads previously worked on day charters and boat deliveries. She is now going to be traveling around Italy on the super yacht. The South Floridian might be able to settle the ship when a bizarre love triangle threatens to ruin Colin, Daisy, and Gary’s friendship.

Deckhand Chase Lemacks

Chase describes himself as “the fun guy,” from South Carolina, and is bound to charm guests this season. Chase dreams of one day sailing around the world on a sailboat of his own. He has worked on big motor yachts since 2019, but he’s now ready to step aboard the luxury super yacht.

Deckhand Alex Propson

Deckhand Alex states that he hopes to have a “hot boy” European summer, so he’s definitely going to have a great time meeting the new cast members. After spending eight years in sales, Alex wanted a change, and the pandemic made him pursue a different career. The Wisconsin native moved to South Florida and worked as a deckhand before getting his captain’s license. Now, he’s ready and raring to go for Below Deck Sailing Yach season 4!