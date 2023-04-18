HomeUSA Reality TV

Hosts AJ Johnson and Tony Gaskins are putting some of your favorite celebrity couples to the test so let’s meet the cast of MTV’s Couples Retreat.

MTV has picked up sister network VH1‘s Couples Retreat for a new season featuring six celebrity couples working out their relationship issues.

Let’s meet the couples before we dive into the show on May 2 at 9 pm ET.

Apollo Nida

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Presents: "A Mother's Love" at the Rialto Center For The Arts In Atlanta, Georgia
Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
  • Age – 44
  • Job – Realtor
  • Partner – Sherien Almufti
  • Children – Ayden and Dylan
  • Net worth – $400 thousand

Apollo Nida, known to fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, tied the knot with his longtime fiancée Sherien Almufti, just before the cameras started rolling for the Couples Retreat. Many fans may recognize Nida from his previous marriage to Phaedra Parks, the duo share two children together.

Sherien Almulfti

  • Age – 42
  • Job – realtor
  • Partner – Apollo Nida
  • Children – one daughter
  • Net worth – not known

Sherien and her partner share a passion for property investment and we can’t wait to watch their romantic journey unfold.

Celebrity Boxing Press Conference: Battle of Love & Hip Hop
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Falynn Pina

A Posh Peach Dinner: Celebrating Marlo Hampton
Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage
  • Age: 33
  • Job: Social media influencer, model, and reality star
  • Partner: Jaylan Pina
  • Children: Troy, Dylan, and Liam
  • Net worth: $2.5 million

Falynn Pina, previously known for appearing on RHOA, made headlines when her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, left her for Porsha Williams. However, she is back on a reality show with her new partner as they discuss premarital issues at the couple’s retreat.

Jaylan Banks

A Posh Peach Dinner: Celebrating Marlo Hampton
Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage
  • Age – 24
  • Job – businessman
  • Partner – Falynn Pina
  • Children – one
  • Net worth – $200k

Who is Jaylan Pina? He was Falynn’s former assistant turned fiancé but he is also a successful club promoter. After commemorating their one-year engagement and having a baby within the past year, the duo is moving pretty fast.

Ronnie DeVoe

New Edition: Legacy Tour - Louisville, KY
Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

  • Age – 55
  • Job – Musician
  • Partner – Shamari DeVoe
  • Children – Ronald III, Roman Elijah
  • Net worth – $20 Million

Ronnie, a member of the iconic groups New Edition and Bel Biv DeVoe, is no stranger to the spotlight. In this season they will confront the challenges of Ronnie’s demanding touring schedule.

Shamari DeVoe

DeVoe Family Celebration Masquerade Gala
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
  • Age – 43
  • Job – Singer, reality star
  • Partner – Ronnie DeVoe
  • Children – Ronald III, Roman Elijah
  • Net worth – $4 Million

Shamari DeVoe was a full-time cast member on RHOA, she is also known for being a member of the R&B girl group Blaque. The duo has been married for 16 years and this marks the DeVoes’ second season on Couples Retreat.

Calesha “Bre-Z” Murray

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 23, 2023
Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
  • Age – 35
  • Job – Actor and rapper
  • Partner – Chris Amore
  • Children – none
  • Net worth – $4 Million

Bre-Z and Chris Amore are the first LGBTQ couple to join MTV’s Couples Retreat. Bre-Z is a renowned rapper and actress, known for her performances on hit shows like Empire and All-American.

Chris Amore

Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall"
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
  • Age – 37
  • Job – Makeup artist
  • Partner – Chris Amore
  • Children – Diego
  • Net worth – 1 million

Chris Amore is a popular celebrity makeup artist and now Bre-Z is taking a break from work, the couple is putting more time into their relationship.

Fatboy SSE

Yung Bleu's "Moon Boy" Listening Event
Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
  • Age -29
  • Job – Musician
  • Partner – Tiana Kimbrough
  • Children – Makinze, Auggie
  • Net worth – $1 million

Fatboy SSE is a renowned entertainer, actor, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. However recent rumors of infidelity and Fatboy’s open struggle with a gambling addiction have led them to lay all their cards on the tables this season.

Tiana Kimbrough

  • Age – 25
  • Job – Brand ambassador, the reality star
  • Partner – Fatboy SSE
  • Children – Makinze
  • Net worth – not known

Tiana Kimbrough was not only her husband’s brand ambassador but also turned out to be the love of his life, the duo married four years ago.

Yung Joc

Kendra Robinson & Yung Joc Of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" Celebrate Hype Hair Magazine Cover
Photo by Joi Stokes/Getty Images
  • Age – 42
  • Job – rapper
  • Partner – Kendra Robinson
  • Children – eight children including; Amoni, Cadence, Amir, Ja’Kori, Chase, Eden
  • Net worth – $4 Million

Yung Joc is a renowned hip-hop artist and radio DJ, who has achieved multi-platinum success in his career. He is married to Kendra Robinson but their first year of marriage was marred by rumors of infidelity.

Kendra Robinson

"The ATL Agency Launch Party
Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images
  • Age – 35
  • Job – law attorney
  • Partner – Yung Joc
  • Children – none
  • Net worth – $1 million

Kendra struggles with trust issues following the betrayal of her husband. Despite the challenges they face, both Yung Joc and Kendra are committed to salvaging their relationship; that’s why they’ve come on MTV’s Couple’s Retreat.

