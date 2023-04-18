Hosts AJ Johnson and Tony Gaskins are putting some of your favorite celebrity couples to the test so let’s meet the cast of MTV’s Couples Retreat.
MTV has picked up sister network VH1‘s Couples Retreat for a new season featuring six celebrity couples working out their relationship issues.
Let’s meet the couples before we dive into the show on May 2 at 9 pm ET.
Apollo Nida
- Age – 44
- Job – Realtor
- Partner – Sherien Almufti
- Children – Ayden and Dylan
- Net worth – $400 thousand
Apollo Nida, known to fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, tied the knot with his longtime fiancée Sherien Almufti, just before the cameras started rolling for the Couples Retreat. Many fans may recognize Nida from his previous marriage to Phaedra Parks, the duo share two children together.
Sherien Almulfti
- Age – 42
- Job – realtor
- Partner – Apollo Nida
- Children – one daughter
- Net worth – not known
Sherien and her partner share a passion for property investment and we can’t wait to watch their romantic journey unfold.
Falynn Pina
- Age: 33
- Job: Social media influencer, model, and reality star
- Partner: Jaylan Pina
- Children: Troy, Dylan, and Liam
- Net worth: $2.5 million
Falynn Pina, previously known for appearing on RHOA, made headlines when her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, left her for Porsha Williams. However, she is back on a reality show with her new partner as they discuss premarital issues at the couple’s retreat.
Jaylan Banks
- Age – 24
- Job – businessman
- Partner – Falynn Pina
- Children – one
- Net worth – $200k
Who is Jaylan Pina? He was Falynn’s former assistant turned fiancé but he is also a successful club promoter. After commemorating their one-year engagement and having a baby within the past year, the duo is moving pretty fast.
Ronnie DeVoe
- Age – 55
- Job – Musician
- Partner – Shamari DeVoe
- Children – Ronald III, Roman Elijah
- Net worth – $20 Million
Ronnie, a member of the iconic groups New Edition and Bel Biv DeVoe, is no stranger to the spotlight. In this season they will confront the challenges of Ronnie’s demanding touring schedule.
Shamari DeVoe
- Age – 43
- Job – Singer, reality star
- Partner – Ronnie DeVoe
- Children – Ronald III, Roman Elijah
- Net worth – $4 Million
Shamari DeVoe was a full-time cast member on RHOA, she is also known for being a member of the R&B girl group Blaque. The duo has been married for 16 years and this marks the DeVoes’ second season on Couples Retreat.
Calesha “Bre-Z” Murray
- Age – 35
- Job – Actor and rapper
- Partner – Chris Amore
- Children – none
- Net worth – $4 Million
Bre-Z and Chris Amore are the first LGBTQ couple to join MTV’s Couples Retreat. Bre-Z is a renowned rapper and actress, known for her performances on hit shows like Empire and All-American.
Chris Amore
- Age – 37
- Job – Makeup artist
- Partner – Chris Amore
- Children – Diego
- Net worth – 1 million
Chris Amore is a popular celebrity makeup artist and now Bre-Z is taking a break from work, the couple is putting more time into their relationship.
Fatboy SSE
- Age -29
- Job – Musician
- Partner – Tiana Kimbrough
- Children – Makinze, Auggie
- Net worth – $1 million
Fatboy SSE is a renowned entertainer, actor, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. However recent rumors of infidelity and Fatboy’s open struggle with a gambling addiction have led them to lay all their cards on the tables this season.
Tiana Kimbrough
- Age – 25
- Job – Brand ambassador, the reality star
- Partner – Fatboy SSE
- Children – Makinze
- Net worth – not known
Tiana Kimbrough was not only her husband’s brand ambassador but also turned out to be the love of his life, the duo married four years ago.
Yung Joc
- Age – 42
- Job – rapper
- Partner – Kendra Robinson
- Children – eight children including; Amoni, Cadence, Amir, Ja’Kori, Chase, Eden
- Net worth – $4 Million
Yung Joc is a renowned hip-hop artist and radio DJ, who has achieved multi-platinum success in his career. He is married to Kendra Robinson but their first year of marriage was marred by rumors of infidelity.
Kendra Robinson
- Age – 35
- Job – law attorney
- Partner – Yung Joc
- Children – none
- Net worth – $1 million
Kendra struggles with trust issues following the betrayal of her husband. Despite the challenges they face, both Yung Joc and Kendra are committed to salvaging their relationship; that’s why they’ve come on MTV’s Couple’s Retreat.