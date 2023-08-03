A sizzling new reality show is set to drop on Paramount+ on August 3 and there’s a whole new group of party-loving, glamorous people to get to know who are starring in it. The Hot Yachts Miami cast features yacht brokers from all over the world. One of the brokers is the the guy all celebrities go to when it comes to adding a yacht to their collection of luxury items.

Miami is not just a millionaires playground, it’s a billionaires playground. And when the rich and famous have exhausted all their purchasing options when it comes to real estate, super cars and private jets, they set their sights upon super yachts. So, let’s get to know the cast members ready to get involved in all the drama, romance and eye-watering sales figures.

Credit: Paramount+/Hot Yachts

Meet the Hot Yachts Miami cast

The glamorous Hot Yachts cast works to earn themselves eye-watering commissions. The Paramount+ show includes the following cast members:

The cast juggles selling super yachts with a crazy amount of drama as the show sees the backstabbing that goes down in the billionaire’s paradise of Miami.

Nick Cardoza

Credit: Paramount+/Hot Yachts

Nick Cardoza, AKA Mr Yachts, hails from Miami and still lives there today.

He is known by everyone and has his larger than life personality to thank for that. Some of his co-stars suggested that he brought the most drama to the show in the all-new series.

Nick grew up boating in Massachusetts and worked his way up to have a lucrative career in the yacht world.

His clients include Hollywood stars and “titans of the industry” in Silicon Valley.

Vika

Credit: Paramount+/Hot Yachts

Vika, or Viktoriya, is a former model and socialte as well as a yacht salesperson.

She was born in Kyiv, Ukraine and moved with her family to Prague at three years old. At 16 she moved to the USA and is all about befriending the high-flyers.

Vika’s list of celebrity friends includes Leonardo DiCaprio. She also was offered pizza by David Beckham at Miami Soho House’s bar. However, she’s yet to make a yacht sale, despite her rich and famous acquanitances.

She says she doesn’t have any boring people in her life as she claims they can’t keep up with her.

Liliana

Credit: Paramount+/Hot Yachts

Liliana hails from Miami and has Cuban heritage. She’s a Charter Manager and is following her lifelong passion of boating.

The Hot Yachts Miami star is off the market. But, there are always more deals for her to make in the yachting world, outside of her love life. She’s currently managing fifteen active yachts, with an annual charter sales revenue of around $16million.

Fotis

Credit: Paramount+/Hot Yachts

Fotis is used to reciving all kinds of crazy demands from charter guests and he’s heard every kind of request given that he’s been in the yacht sales industry since 2007.

He hails from Athens, Greece and the singleton now lives in Miami. Fotis enjoys closing deals with a glass of champagne in hand.

Juno

Credit: Paramount+/Hot Yachts

Juno is a Yacht Broker who hails from Naples, Florida. He now lives and works in Miami and has a nickname in the industry of ‘Juno the Boat Guy’.

He’s single and enjoys spending time with his family and relaxing. At the weekends, he often sepnds time ona $2.5m yacht with his friends.

Juno says he enjoys being “paid in lump sums,” and cites some of the people he has worked with as I’ve worked with J Balvin, NFL players, Nicky Jam, and more he “can’t reveal.”

Kaile

Credit: Paramount+/Hot Yachts

Kaile hails from Chandler, Arizona but now ejoys the luxurious lifestyle Miami has to give.

During the show, Kaile was in a relationship with the yacht’s captain, but she’s now single.

After four years in the yachting world, Kaile is still relatively new but she has ambitions to become the most succesful yacht broker in Florida.

Katya

Credit: Paramount+/Hot Yachts

Katya is a at the top of her game when it comes to selling superyachts. She works for a luxury international yachting firm.

The Hot Yachts Miami star hails from Sibera and now lives in Miami, Florida. Katya’s client base includes a long list of celebrities and Royals.

When it comes to her “secret” of what it takes to become a top broker, Katya joked: “Being a psychologist, a mind reader, and a combination of a poker player and a chess player. That’s it! Easy.”

it!”

Jack

Credit: Paramount+/Hot Yachts

South Florida native Jack is running his own company, Coppola Concierge, and he’s not even 30 yet.

He has a love of the finer things in life and enjoys provding a luxurious service to his clients. After starting out his working life as a private jet flight attendant, Jack is now in the cutthroat world of yachting.

The Hot Yachts Miami cast member says he’s “like Switzerland” on the show, and doesn’t take sides when the drama kicks off.

WATCH HOT YACHTS MIAMI FROM THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 ON PARAMOUNT+