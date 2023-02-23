Married at First Sight Couples Couch is set to grace our TV screens, and we have a line-up of the cast including all your favorite MAFS stars, their Instagrams, and the release date.

The Married at First Sight experience is something that can only be understood by those who have gone through it themselves, so who better to commentate on the current series than these guys? Think 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk but with MAFS cast members. Great idea, right?

We take a look at which of your faves will be starring.

Married at First Sight Couples Couch cast on Instagram

Couples who have been successful in the process will be watching the current season 16 cast, and sharing their wisdom. Here’s who we’ll be hearing from.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner , – Season 1 (@jamienotis and @doughehner)

and , – Season 1 (@jamienotis and @doughehner) Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico – Season 5 (@ashleypetta and @itsanthonydamico)

and – Season 5 (@ashleypetta and @itsanthonydamico) Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre – Season 6 (@yessstyles_ and @jephte_pierre88)

and – Season 6 (@yessstyles_ and @jephte_pierre88) Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice – Season 9 (@jamie_the_hubby and @justbeth____)

and – Season 9 (@jamie_the_hubby and @justbeth____) Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya – Season 11 (@mrabove and @_easyaa)

and – Season 11 (@mrabove and @_easyaa) Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode – Season 14 (@olajuwon_dickerson and @__slimmgoodie) Viewers can still expect to see these two on screen after announcing their split recently.

MAFS singles will also be involved

Fear not, your favorite MAFS singles will also be involved in the spin-off show.

These will include Lindsey Georgoulis from MAFS Boston, Clara Berghaus from MAFS Atlanta, and MAFS Houston star Gil Cuero. Viewers can hope to get an update on how their dating life has been after the show.

Podcasters Justin Davis and Shay Davis will also be having their say on the season 16 couples, as well as NFL punter Jon Ryan.

Married at First Sight Couples Couch release date

The new series kicks off on February 23 on LifeStyle at 8 pm E.T. The show will be followed by Married At First Sight UK at 9 pm.

Of course, fans can’t wait, (and neither can we!)

