Race to Survive Alaska is debuting tonight, so of course, before the big premiere, we found the teams and the cast on Instagram, so you don’t have to.

The new survival USA Network show will see eight teams battling it out in the Alaskan wilderness, to win the huge $500,000 prize.

We take a closer look at the Race to Survive Alaska cast, teams and their Instagram, so you can get to know them better before the show.

Brett Gatten and Esther Sanderlin

Couple Brett and Esther met when Brett moved to Alaska, and bonded over their mutual love of the outdoors, so the race may just be like date night to them!

Brett can be found on Instagram @brettgatten, while Esther is over @akbrunette.

Cason and Bella Crane

Brother and sister duo Cason and Bella are based in New York, but being from the city doesn’t mean they don’t love the adventure. The pair have impressive achievements as Bella completed the Pacific Crest Trail solo and Cason made history by being the first person to plant the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag on all seven summits.

Cason can be found @casoncrane and Bella is over @thebella_tricks

Jeff and Hunter Leininger

The father and son duo are the oldest and youngest in the competition, with Jeff at 53 and Hunter at 21. Hunter’s young age doesn’t mean he’s inexperienced though as he’s been racing his whole life thanks to dad Jeff.

Hunter can be found @hunter_leininger.

Max Djenohan and Christian Junkar

Reality TV buffs may recognize Max as he’s featured in the show Naked and Afraid. Luckily, this show is different as we don’t think he’d survive with no clothes in this neck of the woods. Christian is an experienced ice climber so it seems like the two have more than enough experience to do well.

Christan can be found on Instagram @alpineachilles and Max can be found @nomadikmax.

Race to Survive Alaska cast: Robin Moore and Elizabeth Killham

Besties Robin and Elizabeth bonded over their love of adventure when they met on a skydiving trip in Egypt. The pair have traveled all around the globe, so it seems like the race will be second nature to them.

Robin is over @robinwanderlust while Elizabeth can be found @dr.ekkill.

Wilson and Oliver Hoogendorn

Brothers Wilson and Oliver were the first Native Alaskan team to summit Denali in 13 days, and as the competition is basically on their front doorstep, it seems like they could have what it takes to dominate the race.

Wilson’s on the ‘gram @wilson.hoogendorn while Oliver is @the_hoog.

Genevive Walker and Favia Dubyk

Genevive and Favia met at a rock climbing festival as Favia is a professional climber and Genevive is an instructor. Adventure seems to be their middle name so we’re sure they’ll have no problems climbing their way to the top.

Follow Favia @felinefavia and Genevive @walkergenevive

Hakim Isler and Justice Norman

Hakim is an Army veteran, and both he and his partner Justice are martial arts enthusiasts who hope their skills will give them the speed to complete the race before anyone else.

@hakimisler is where you’ll find Hakim.