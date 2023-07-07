OWN Network viewers are eager to get to know the Ready to Love season 8 cast in 2023. A brand new season of the dating show drops on July 7 and there are 18 newbies to get acquainted with. The singletons embark on a journey to find ‘the one’. But, can they navigate the red flags from the green?

This season, Ready to Love kicks off in Dallas, Texas, and airs every Friday on OWN Network. The singles are all in their thirties and forties. One thing they all have in common? They’re on the hunt for their ‘happily ever after’.

Ready to Love season 8 cast: The men

The season 8 cast of Ready to Love is made up of the following men.

The ladies appearing on episode 8 are as follows:

The singletons meet at a mixer during episode 1 which airs on OWN on Friday, July 7.

Ready to Love season 8 cast: Brandon

Ready to Love’s Brandon is 36 years old.

The OWN Network star works as a train dispatcher, writes Urban Hollywood 411.

Chris

Next up, construction developer and investor Chris is also a cast member on the show.

He’s 39 and looking to find a special lady in his life.

Herbert

Partnership manager Herbert is appearing on the OWN show.

He’s on Instagram at @herbert_the2nd but his account is private.

“Unapologetic” Herbert is 37 years old.

Jack ‘Quent’

Jack ‘Quent’ is a personal trainer and motivational speaker.

He’s 34 years old and moved from Miami to Dallas.

With 14k followers, Jack is on Instagram at @notorious.vi.

James ‘Red’

At 42 years old, James, AKA Red, is looking to find a romantic partner.

He works as a DJ and comedian, so with any luck, he’ll keep his dates entertained.

Maurier

Maurier is 36 years old.

The OWN Network star works as an entrepreneur.

Find him on Instagram at @grandmaurierdelight where he has over 1.1k followers.

He says that “family is everything” to him. Maurier is looking for “a great woman” on the show.

Marvin ‘Adonis’

Erotic author Marvin – AKA Adonis – is 41 years old.

Find him on Instagram at @boa.erotica.

Marvin isn’t afraid to hold back in telling the ladies about his preferences in life, judging by the Ready to Love trailer.

He writes on IG: “Your favorite erotic story teller.”

Phil Newkirt

Ready to Love’s Phil is 41 years old.

He works as a supply chain analyst and is very much into “healing,” judging by his social media page.

With over 1.4k followers on Instagram, (@phil_newkirt), Phil writes that he’s a “loving son, father and a hip hop lover.”

Travis ‘Habibi’

Travis ‘Habibi’ is 33 years old.

The OWN star is a musician and international DJ specializing in the saxophone.

He’s on Instagram at @habibi_xo_music.

Ready to Love’s Aries Webb-Williams

Aries Webb-Williams is 44 years old.

She works as a software sales manager and podcaster.

With almost 4k followers, fans can find Aries on Instagram at @ariesww.

Lee

At 34 years old, Lee is looking to find a long-lasting romance on Ready to Love.

She works as a health and wellness coach and is also a gym owner.

With over 85k followers, find the Dallas, Texas based cast member on Instagram at @leelee1908.

Eunik Richard

Producer Eunik Richard is next up on the cast list.

She’s 32 years old and can be found on Instagram at @eunikrichard.

Eunik writes in her IG bio: “Staying true to myself & maintaining high vibrations.”

Janelle Langford

Entrepreneur Janelle has spent time in New York, Los Angeles, and Texas in her life so far.

She’s 42 years old and has over 20k Instagram followers.

Find her at @janellelangford where she writes that she’s a “Believer, Author & Entrepreneur.”

Jessica

Ready to Love’s Jessica is 38 years old.

She’s another business-minded entrepreneur taking part in the OWN Network show.

Jessica hails from Dallas and is looking for ‘the one’ in season 8.

Keyra Ford

Dallas-based realtor and lifestyle entrepreneur Keyra is also looking for love on the OWN show.

She’s 30 years old and can be found on IG at @Keyraford.

Keyra is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and enjoys being a dog mom.

Leiann Davis

Leiann Davis is 49 years old.

She works as a realtor as well as dedicating her life to being a fitness consultant.

Find her profile on IG at @loveleiann_.

Sierra

Stylist Sierra is 33 years old.

She writes that she is a “Celebrity Master Stylist” who is based between New York and Dallas.

Sierra adds that she’s a “Balenciaga x Fendi Expert.”

Find her on Instagram at @sierranotciara.

Taquilla Burns

Taquilla Burns is an executive assistant and cast member of Ready to Love in 2023.

She’s 35 years old and is a mental health advocate.

Find her on Instagram at @dailydoseoftaquilla.

WATCH READY TO LOVE ON OWN NETWORK FROM JULY 7 AT 8/7C