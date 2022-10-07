









Frankie Muniz is just one of the celebrities starring on 2022’s reboot of The Surreal Life on VH1, which hasn’t aired on TV screens for 16 years. So, just who is joining her to make up the eight cast members on this season?

Ready to air on October 24th, the first trailer of the show reboot launched on October 5th. They will all be living together in a Hollywood mansion for two weeks, which has previously been filmed at Glen Campbell’s former mansion.

From Stormy Daniels telling her housemates how people recognised her for a scandal with Donald Trump, to Frankie Muniz saying they have all seen “Dennis’ dong”, the new season is filled with gossip, drama and fun.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Stormy Daniels

Stephanie Gregory Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels, is an American pornographic film actress and director, and former stripper. The award-winning star is a member of the NightMoves, AVN and XRCO Halls of Fame.

The 43-year-old, who is a mom to daughter Caden Crain, had her first experience as a stripper when she was 17 and visiting a friend at a strip club, when she was convinced to perform a guest performance.

In 2018, Stephanie toured strip clubs as part of a “Make America Horny Again” tour. One year later, she was named to host the 2019 XBIZ Awards. Now, she’s set to appear on The Surreal Life!

Follow Stormy over on Instagram at @thestormydaniels.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie, who is married to wife Paige and a father to son Mauz Mosley, is an actor, known for playing the title character in Malcolm in the Middle, which earned him an Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe Award nominations.

The 36-year-old is also known for his roles in films Deuces Wild, Big Fat Liar, Agent Cody Banks and Racing Stripes. In 2008, he put acting on hold to pursue an open-wheel racing career, and competed in the Atlantic Championship.

At the height of his fame, he was considered one of the most popular child actors and one of Hollywood’s most bankable teens in 2003. Then from 2012 to 2014, he was the drummer of the indie rock band Kingsfoil.

Follow Frankie at @frankiemuniz4.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Manny MUA

Manny, whose full name is Manny Gutierrez, is a make-up artist from San Diego, California. The YouTuber and beauty blogger once made history as the first male brand ambassador for the make-up brand Maybelline!

He is the founder and owner of the cosmetics brand Lunar Beauty, and has collaborated with Makeup Geek on an eye-shadow palette, Morphe Cosmetics on another palette, OFRA Cosmetics on lip products, and Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Fans can follow The Surreal Life star Manny at @mannymua733.

August Alsina

August, 30, is a singer from New Orleans, Louisiana, who was formerly signed to Def Jam Recordings. With two awards to his name, BET Award for Best New Artist and BET Award for Viewer’s Choice, he’s seriously risen up the industry.

He released his first mixtape The Product in 2012, followed by The Product 2 and his debut extended play Downtown: Life Under the Gun in 2013. After leaving Def Jam, he released the EP Forever and a Day in 2019.

In 2020, he released his third album, The Product III: State of Emergency. Follow him on Instagram at @augustalsina.

Dennis Rodman

Dennis is a five-time NBA champion who has a star on the Hall of Fame. The father-of-three, 61, nicknamed “the Worm”, played for the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.

In addition to being a former professional basketball player, Rodman has appeared in professional wrestling. He was a member of the nWo and fought alongside Hulk Hogan in the main event of two Bash at the Beach pay-per-views.

Tamar Braxton

Solo singer Tamar began her career in 1990 as a founding member of The Braxtons, an R&B singing group formed with her sisters. The 45-year-old and the band broke up as a trio six years later after the release of album So Many Ways.

One of six siblings in her family, Tamar went on to star in the We TV reality television series Braxton Family Values alongside her mother and sisters. She was also a co-host on the FOX talk show The Real from 2013 until 2016.

After receiving two Daytime Emmy Award nominations, she waited three years to come back with another huge success, when she won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.

Tamar Braxton called be followed on Instagram at @tamarbraxton.

Kim Coles

Kim is a speaker, coach, host, author, actress, and comedian. The game show host is known for her roles as a cast member on FOX’s In Living Color for the first season and as Synclaire James-Jones on television sitcom Living Single.

She was the host of BET’s game show Pay It Off in 2009. Now 60, Kim was a regular panellist on the 2000 revival of To Tell the Truth during its second season. She was also featured as a guest host on two episodes of The View.

You can follow Kim on Instagram @kimcoles, where she is followed by The View’s Sheryl Underwood.

C.J. Perry

C.J is a former WWE superstar who starred on three season of Total Divas on E!. A dog mom to Joy and Pickles, who have their own Instagram @joybarnyashev, she runs her own blog on Brand Army for a $19.99 monthly subscription.

The professional wrestler, dancer and actress is best known for her time in WWE under the ring name Lana. C.J, 37, is married to wrestler Miroslav Barnyashev, known in WWE by ring name Rusev and now known as Miro.

