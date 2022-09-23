









Traci Stumpf has revealed she is the new narrator for Growing Up Chrisley. The American TV host’s voice is well-recognised by viewers, so it’s no wonder many are searching for the name behind that familiar voiceover.

Growing Up Chrisley is a spin-off to Todd and Julie Chrisley’s original show Chrisley Knows Best. During its return to screens on September 14th, a new voice was thrown into the mix to narrate all the fun and drama going on.

From her acting appearances to family background, Reality Titbit can reveal all there is to know about the newbie! She even hosted the 2016 MTV MIAW Music awards in Mexico City with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

Meet Traci Stumpf

Traci is an American actress and television host. The 36-year-old is the host of a new MTV show called GameChanger, as well working on new shows currently in development with production company DiGa.

She was named one of the “Four Comedians You Need to Check Out this Year” by The Sharpe. In early 2016, she was the co-host of the MTV International show Bugging Out, a high energy prank show using hidden cameras.

From 2014 to 2016, Traci hosted the hot topic show Debatable on the YouTube channel Clevver News by Defy Media. She was the nightly host of Yahoo TV’s most viewed show TV IN NO TIME and Clevver TV’s Totally Clevver.

Growing Up Chrisley’s narrator

Traci is Growing Up Chrisley‘s new narrator, and jokily wrote on Twitter that being the voiceover is her “favorite part” of the series. Her voice is often heard while Todd, Julie and their children‘s family time plays out on camera.

Several fans don’t think the show needs someone to narrate over the top, considering the series previously never had one. Many think the season can “narrate itself” like it used to, with the Chrisleys requiring no explanation.

Others think the narrator makes the series seem too much like The Circle or Love Island.

She has a toddler with her hubby

Traci has a toddler with her husband Keith, who are both expecting their second child together. She revealed that she is in her third trimester of pregnancy, and hinted that she may be calling their new baby George.

Their child Lois turned two in April 2022. Traci wrote on Instagram:

I always knew I would love you had no idea I would like you as much as I do. You’re so much smarter funnier and thinner than I am and I’m not even jealous at all! I love you, I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with you. Happy Birthday Beeps!

Traci and Keith got married in 2017. She said he made her “believe in marriage”, adding: “Saying yes was the best decision of my life and I’m so glad we get to grow as people together.

“How lucky I am that I have you to cheer me on every step of the way, even when my choices don’t always warrant it you’re always there and I’m so freaking grateful for you, or whatever.”

