Michael Strahan showed what a proud dad he is as he penned an emotional tribute to his twin daughters who graduated high school.

The Good Morning America co-presenter is emotional about the big step that his twins, Isabella and Sophia, are ready to embark on.

The doting father posted a sweet tribute to his daughters on Instagram and shared that he looks forward to all the “amazing” things they will accomplish as they start the next chapter in their lives.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Michael Strahan’s daughters graduate high school

Michael Strahan is a proud father of his twin daughters who graduated high school this year and are ready to begin their respective university journeys.

The former NFL star and media personality shared a carousel of snaps from Isabella’s graduation and revealed that she was off to USC.

“Out high school and on to USC!!! So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!!” the 51-year-old wrote in the poignant Instagram post.

He continued: “Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you!”

Isabella is moving out and relocating to the University of South California for her studies, which is about 2000 miles away from her home in New York. She hasn’t revealed her major yet but confirmed the name of her school back in May this year.

Michael penned another post about Sophia

In an earlier Instagram post, Michael penned a separate tribute to Sophia who is off to Duke University, around 700 miles away from New York.

Sophia’s graduation was around two weeks ago because she and Isabella attended different high schools.

“My baby girl graduated!!” the GMA co-host wrote in the post. “I am so proud of you!! You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke. Congrats Sophia!! Love you!”

Michael shares his twins with his ex Jean Muggli

Michael welcomed Isabella and Sophia during his marriage to his ex-wife Jean Muggli. They reportedly met at a salon in Manhattan when the former NFL star was signed to the New York Giants.

The couple married in July 1999 and welcomed their twins in 2004. Michael and Jean divorced in 2006.