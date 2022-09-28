









Papa Mike, aka Michael Allio, has already earned himself another nickname – “Zaddy” – on the new season of Bachelor In Paradise and we’ve only seen the first episode.

It seems Mike may be on the island for the long haul as he has already made a good impression on fans and the other contestants. When asked by host Jesse Palmer why he was on the show, Mike said:

I’m coming to paradise with a full, open heart. It’s time to take a chance.

Who is Papa Mike Allio on Bachelor In Paradise?

Papa Mike Allio is the oldest member on the beach in this season of Bachelor In Paradise. He is 38 years old. The Beacon Journal reports Mike is founder and managing partner of Allstera, an Akron company that sells PPE.

He also likes to do his part for charity and is founder of The L4 Project, a clothing company that donates 100 per cent of its profits to helping cancer patients.

Allio started The L4 Project in honour of his wife, Laura, who sadly passed away. He has a four-year-old son, James Michael, and it seems Mike is ready to look for love again.

Papa Mike has already been on The Bachelorette

This isn’t Mike’s debut on the Bachelor franchise as his first appearance came during season 17 of The Bachelorette in which he and 29 other men vied for the heart of Katie Thurston.

His time on the show came to an emotional end when Mike self-eliminated after his son said during a FaceTime: “Maybe daddy left because he doesn’t wanna see me?”

Before entering paradise, Allio mentioned he took some time off from dating after his self-elimination but wants his son to have a mother figure. His plan is to find that person on Bachelor In Paradise so they can take the next steps as a family.

Papa Mike went from dad to ‘zaddy’ in seconds

Mike has clearly already made a good impression on the ladies, who described Allio as nice, cute and the most welcoming of all the men.

One woman even said Mike “went from wholesome dad to zaddy in 2.0 seconds.” Two other women also admitted Allio was their favorite man on the beach so far.

Even fans on Twitter are sharing their love for the dad. One wrote: “Everyone on Bachelor In Paradise should be nice to Mike because I love him and his son and they deserve a happy life!”

Another tweeted: “I’d watch a show of just @andrewzspencer and @MichaelAllio – literally two of the best guys in beach nation history.”

