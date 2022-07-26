Mike Wolfe asks American Pickers fans to pray for Frank after stroke













Despite not talking to each other for ages, Mike Wolfe has asked American Pickers fans to pray for Frank Fritz after he was hospitalized for a stroke. It was the first time in years that he has spoken about his History channel sidekick.

Since he revealed news of Frank’s hospitalization, Mike’s representative has updated fans by saying Frank needs “time to heal” following the stroke and urged them to give him the space to do so.

Mike wrote on Instagram last week that there have been opinions on their friendship, but added that it is not the time to set the record straight before adding: “Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay.”

Frank Fritz hospitalized after stroke

Frank was sent to hospital after suffering a stroke, as revealed by Mike on Friday, July 22nd. It comes after he previously had to undergo back surgery in 2021 which left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.

Since he was hospitalized, a representative for Mike told People: “We asked that everyone keeps Frank and their thoughts and prayers. The most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and give him the space to do so.”

In July last year, he updated The Sun with news that he had quit drinking and therefore had dropped 65 pounds as a result of his healthier lifestyle. He also revealed that the History Channel had not asked him back to American Pickers.

Frank entered treatment for alcohol abuse in 2020 at The Abbey Center in Bettendorf, Iowa for 77 days. He also has Crohn’s Disease, but let people know he was doing fine when viewers shared health concerns, as per Distractify.

‘Please keep him in your hearts’

Mike has urged fans to “keep him [Frank] in your hearts and thoughts” before penning: “I love you buddy.” He also wrote that he prays “more than anything” that his former American Pickers co-host gets better soon.

Several followers commented with urges for Mike to make amends with Frank following their rift. Many shared Mike’s hopes that Frank will be okay, writing words such as: “I’m so sorry to read this. I hope he recovers Mike.”

With most aware of their on-screen friendship, Mike’s Instagram fans have asked him to give them updates following Frank’s hospitalization. Since he shared the news, Mr. Wolfe made a visit to the Mississippi River.

Mike and Frank didn’t speak for years

Mike acknowledged Frank’s absence on the show as he revealed the reality star would need to undergo back surgery. His friend Jersey Jon appeared alongside Mr. Wolfe instead of the usual Mr. Fritz, leaving fans disappointed.

In July 2021, Fritz revealed as per People: “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.” The pair appeared to have a rift for a while.

They are said to have not spoken for three years now following issues with Frank’s drinking habits. However, any feud between the two appears to have been dropped by Mike while he prays for his friend to get better soon.

