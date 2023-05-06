A “miracle” berry remedy called Nature’s Wild Berry, vouched for by Jennifer Garner, was pitched in the latest episode of Shark Tank.

The ABC series, which is similar to the British series Dragons’ Den, features entrepreneurs who pitch business ideas to a panel of investors.

On Friday’s episode (May 5, 2023), the show featured Hank Watt and Juliano Bonanni from Nature’s Wild Berry and their “miracle” berry remedy.

Nature’s Wild Berry on Shark Tank

A revolutionary berry fruit gained attention on social media after two entrepreneurs pitched their business on last night’s episode of Shark Tank.

Hank and Juliano from Nature’s Wild Berry said that the super fruit can turn any sour or bitter product into a sweet dish.

The “miracle” berry contains a glycoprotein known as miraculin which changes the perception of tongue receptors and replaces the taste of sour dishes with a sweet experience.

Juliano first pitched the idea to Hank in 2013 and after a few years of planning the manufacturing process, they launched the business in 2016.

Jennifer Garner vouches for ‘miracle’ berry from Shark Tank

The company gained so much popularity in recent months that Jennifer Garner vouched for the business when she tried the super fruit.

In a video shared on Nature’s Wild Berry’s Instagram account in January, Jennifer can be seen getting familiar with the product and trying the product for herself.

“Makes sour taste like sugar in 30 seconds,” the actress is heard as she reads the label. “It works best with a clean tongue,” she continued smirking.

“It tastes like lemonade. You heard it here first, Nature’s Wild Berry – it really works,” she asserted in the video.

Where to buy the remedy

If you are interested to try the product, you can get the revolutionary product from Nature’s Wild Berry’s website on Amazon.

There are several options including a large and travel jar. The travel jar is priced at $27.99, the large jar is $159.99, while 50 Miracle Berry Halves are priced at $24.99 per package.

WATCH SHARK TANK ON FRIDAYS AT 8/7C ON ABC