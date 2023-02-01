The Curse of Oak Island is back on History for its 10th season, and along with it comes the return of Miriam Amirault.

The show first aired in 2014, and has been following the Lagina brothers, Rick and Marty, as they attempt to uncover the island’s mysteries.

Miriam was not a huge part of The Curse of Oak Island when she first appeared in season 8, however, she received a number of fans from her short stint, and they’re over the moon at her return.

The Curse of Oak Island: Who is Miriam Amirault?

Miriam Amirault is an archeologist who graduated from the University of New Brunswick. She hails from Digby, Nova Scotia.

Miriam was nowhere to be seen in season 9, and fans were calling for her return. Fans on a Reddit thread were even calling for her to become the new narrator of the show.

Now she has made her return on season 10, The Curse of Oak Island fans are hoping Miriam is here to stay.

Miriam is not very active on social media

It seems like Miriam doesn’t have an Instagram account, however, she can be found on Facebook.

Her profile states that she currently resides in Toronto, Ontario.

Miriam’s profile isn’t very active, and the last visible post was in August 2022.

However, In 2018, she did post a picture with a male alongside the caption: “Happy I get to do what I love with my best friend.”

There is no further update since then, so it is unclear whether the couple are still together.

Fans are glad to see Miriam back on The Curse of Oak Island

Curse of Oak Island took to Twitter to share a preview of the new series, and fans responded to say how happy they were that Miriam was back.

One tweeted: Yes. Miriam Amirault is back!!”

Another commented: “Good move bringing back Miriam Amirault.”

