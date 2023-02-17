Naked and Afraid season 15 is set to air this weekend, and one of the contestants, Sam Mouzer has already had quite the challenge with an injury.

Sam Mouzer and his partner Lily Jammerbund will be braving the wilderness for 21 days in the high desert, naked of course, in the latest series of Naked and Afraid.

We take a closer look into contestant Sam Mouzer and exactly what happened to him whilst filming the Discovery show.

Who is Sam Mouzer?

Sam Mouzer is a 38-year-old mental health support worker in Brierley Hill, England.

He has two children, and as reported by Meaww, the Naked and Afraid star joined the British Army as a reconnaissance officer after graduating from Thorns Community College.

Taking to his Instagram about the upcoming show, Sam wrote: “I’ve been a fan of Naked and Afraid for so long, it’s been a total honor and a privilege to be invited to participate in the challenge.”

Sam Mouzer had a ‘little’ incident on Naked and Afraid

The show is a survival show, so of course there’s a risk of danger. However, Sam Mouzer’s injury was a very unique one.

When a fire pit was being fanned for heat, Sam announces that coal has landed on a body part that he describes as his “little soldier’s helmet.”

Thankfully, medics were on hand to make sure it wasn’t going to get infected, because that, would have been painful!

Speaking to TMZ about the incident after returning from the wilderness, Sam said that the wound didn’t get infected and that he’s now back in the UK.

He also told the publication that: “he did come home with a little souvenir, a very small blemish on the tip, which he refers to as his ‘Naked And Afraid’ tattoo.”

Naked and Afraid fans can’t wait for the episode to air

Fans of the show Discovery show can’t wait for the season to start after the preview clip.

One wrote: “He’s got a great scene of humor for such a painful injury, so this will be very entertaining to watch.”

Another said: “Can’t wait for the new season!”

Sam kept his sense of humor from what we can only imagine would’ve been extremely painful, to say the least, so we’re sure he’ll be a fan favorite.

