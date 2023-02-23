The episode everyone has been waiting for, Nanny Faye made her debut on Savannah Chrisley’s The Unlocked Podcast this week, where she addressed health concerns amid her cancer battle.

Despite Nanny Faye Chrisley‘s health concerns, of course, in true style, she stole the show. “I know that I’m going to steal the show, because I’m the favorite, always”, she joked in her introduction.

We take a look into what Nanny Faye revealed about her health amid her cancer battle.

Nanny Faye tells Savannah she’s ‘doing well’

Nanny Faye told granddaughter Savannah Chrisley that she’s ‘doing well’ and thinking about what she can get into next.

“I’m great. The world doesn’t always give you a good deck of cards to play with so you play with them the best you can. You get up, brush yourself off and keep going,” the Chrisley Knows Best star revealed on the podcast.

Despite her positive attitude, she said the last few months have of course been ‘real hard’ but she has faith and belief, and knows that “tomorrow is a new day.”

Savannah told her listeners how well Nanny Faye was dealing with her treatment.

She said she’d ‘be down for the count the next day’, but then after that would be on her way down to the casino.

Nanny Faye then joked that she was actually off to the casino after the podcast recording. No wonder she’s a fan favorite!

Nanny Faye has bladder cancer

Nanny Faye Chrisley was diagnosed with bladder cancer in Fall 2021.

Speaking on the Chrisley Confessions podcast on June 17th, 2022, Todd Chrisley said: “My mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer”.

On the podcast, Todd then went on to explain that Nanny Faye had been dealing with treatment weekly.

Savannah revealed The Chrisleys are in talks with production for a new show

As well as Nanny Faye, The Unlocked podcast had another special guest, Savannah’s daughter Chloe.

In true grandaughter style, Chloe was telling listeners about how Nanny Faye ‘yelled’ at her while babysitting to which Nanny Faye replied: “Nanny knows best!”

Savannah’s daughter then said: “That should be the next show.” It seems like we have a reality TV genius on our hands here!

The 25-year-old then revealed they were in talks with production companies for a new show. It comes after the star dropped hints that a Chrisley movie could be on the way.

