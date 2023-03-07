A throwback clip from Chrisley Knows Best circulating around Twitter shows Nanny Faye comparing her younger self to none other than Kim Kardashian when she met her late husband Gene.

Nanny Faye Chrisley has always been a fan favorite on the show, with her funny comments, and her describing how she looked back in the day was no different. Kim Kardashian may have to move over!

We take a look at the clip, which includes a pic of Faye when she was 19 years old.

Nanny Faye compares her younger self to Kim Kardashian

In a throwback episode of Chrisley Knows Best Nanny Faye was seen speaking about when she met her husband, Gene.

Speaking to her son Todd Chrisley and granddaughter Savannah Chrisley about how she looked at the time she said: “Kim Kardashian didn’t have nothing on me because I was poppin’.”

She explained how she met her husband whilst at a drive-in movie theatre with friends, where she was looking her best with an 18-inch waist.

The clip then went on to show a throwback picture of the star when she was 19 years old, and we have to agree, she did look poppin’!

Nanny Faye was married to Gene Chrisley

Nanny Faye’s late husband Gene Chrisley, was a war veteran who fought in the Korean war.

He passed away in July 2012, at 77 years old. Nanny Faye and Gene stayed together until his passing, after marrying in the 1960s.

The couple shared three children, Todd Chrisley, Randy Chrisley, and Derrick Chrisley. Unfortunately, they suffered the tragic loss of their son Derrick when he was only a young boy.

Chrisley Knows Best began in 2014

The Chrisleys rose to fame when their show started in 2014, two years after Gene’s death. Chrisley Knows Best went on to run for 10 seasons until the ending in 2023 after Todd and Julie reported to jail for fraud and tax evasion.

The show went on to have a spin-off series Growing Up Chrisley which focused on children Chase and Savannah. Growing Up Chrisley began in 2019 and had four seasons until it ended in 2022.

Savannah and Nanny Faye have also hinted another spin-off may be in the works when Nanny Faye appeared on Savannah’s Unlocked Podcast.