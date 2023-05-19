Chrisley Knows Best fan-favorite Nanny Faye is sharing her wisdom on her grandkids’ podcasts in 2023 and jokes with Lindsie Chrisley that “snitches get stitches.” The USA Network star sat down with her eldest grandchild to share some nuggets of information including her take on why she keeps secrets for her family members.

In 2014, Nanny Faye Chrisley rose to fame alongside her family members on their reality show. If there’s one Chrisley fans can depend on to make them laugh, it’s probably Nanny Faye.

Since the show is no longer airing, fans can stay up-to-date with the latest in the Chrisleys’ lives via their various podcasts. Nanny Faye has appeared on many of her grandchildren’s podcasts which has shown some new sides of the family’s matriarch.

Credit: Chrisley Knows Best YouTube channel

Nanny Faye wouldn’t snitches on her grandkids

Lindsie Chrisley‘s Southern Tea podcast welcomed a very special guest in April 2023 – none other than Nanny Faye Chrisley.

Many Chrisley Knows Best viewers will have seen that Nanny Faye has a special bond with her grandchildren and could often be seen fighting their corner on the show.

Joking with her granddaughter on The Southern Tea, Nanny Faye said that she as “snitches get stitches.”

Nanny Faye was asked what her best advice to other grandparents would be.

She said: “Love them, be part of their lives, don’t tell everything that they do.”

However, Lindsie questioned her grandmother and said: “You can be a snitch.”

She continued that Todd Chrisley has been known to put Nanny Faye on speakerphone to try and get her to snitch on her grandkids.

Nanny responded: “I know but I’m not going to snitch. I’m steadfast, if I’m not going to tell you I’m not going to tell you.”

Chrisley Knows Best star keeps secrets for grandkids

Explaining why she didn’t always tell what her grandkids got up to, Nanny Faye added: “If it’s bad you have to tell their parents, but if you can solve it to have a good relationship with them.”

The 79-year-old said that she’s loved her grandchildren “since the day they were born.”

She added that she’s “always argued for” her grandkids.

Nanny added: “There are some things I’ve never told. I solved it, I helped take care of it.”

Nanny shares wisdom with Lindsie Chrisley

From running a household to raising kids and being a wife, Nanny Faye Chrisley had all kinds of nuggets of wisdom to share with Linsdie during her podcast episode.

Given that Nanny Faye has lots of wisdom to share with the world, Linsdie called a segment of the show “What Would Nanny Do.”

When asked how she’d “stay sane” raising young kids, Nanny quite bluntly said that “…you just gotta get up and do what you gotta do every day…”

She added that this generation is different from hers as people live for today whereas she was taught to prepare for tomorrow.