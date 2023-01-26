Todd Chrisley began serving his 12-year prison sentence on January 17, 2023. He’s already had a visit from some of his family members including his mother, Nanny Faye, who is currently battling cancer.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in jail for bank fraud and tax evasion on November 22, 2022.

The former USA Network stars had their shows canceled after their legal issues came to light. Now their family, including Nanny Faye, Lindsie, Kyle, Savannah, Chase, Grayson and Chloe, are having to navigate life without Todd and Julie.

Lindsie spills the Southern Tea

The eldest of the Chrisley children is 33-year-old Lindsie. She started her own podcast, The Southern Tea, in May 2021.

Speaking on her podcast on January 25, 2023, Lindsie said she and her grandmother, Nanny Faye, spent some time together. She said: “I did a little road trip this weekend with my nanny. This is like no offense to any person that’s old… but I tell you it’s a freaking job dealing with an elderly person.”

Lindsie added her 79-year-old grandmother often repeats herself and says: “If I already told you this, just tell me to shut the f*** up.”

After two hours on the road, Lindsie said she had to take over the wheel as she couldn’t deal with Nanny Faye’s driving.

Lindsie and Nanny Faye’s ‘unexpected’ road trip

ET reports Lindsie and Nanny Faye’s unexpected road trip involved visiting Todd at Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida.

Speaking on Southern Tea, Lindsie said: “My family struggled through a lot with my parents this year. There were so many things that happened legally and, although the outcome was not what we wanted, there is some sense of peace and closure and now we have the opportunity to be able to adjust.”

Nanny Faye visited Todd despite cancer battle

Many Chrisley fans will have heard the matriarch of the family, Nanny Faye, is battling cancer in 2023. Todd explained on his podcast in June 2022, that his mother had cancer.

Speaking on the Chrisley Confessions podcast on June 17, 2022, Todd Chrisley said: “My mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer.” He added that Nanny Faye was “in treatment.”

Since then, Julie has given an update on Nanny Faye and said in January 2023: “She starts treatments again in another couple of months.”

On Chrisley Confessions episode 216, Julie added the 79-year-old was “hanging in there.”

