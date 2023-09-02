Former Chrisley Knows Best star Nanny Faye Chrisley turns 79 in 2023 as her son and daughter-in-law remain incarcerated. Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving a combined 19 years in prison after reporting to jail in January.

Todd and Julie were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. After their prison sentences began, their family had to adjust to their absence. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, is now the guardian of her younger brother and sister, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley. Nanny Faye is also on hand to help out with her grandkids as she explained during an episode of Lindsie Chrisley‘s podcast, The Southern Tea.

When is Nanny Faye Chrisley’s birthday?

Former USA Network star Nanny Faye Chrisley celebrates her birthday on September 2.

She’s a Virgo on the zodiac, which, according to Allure, means she is someone who “wants to help,” and is “kind, gentle, and supportive.”

Two years ago, Todd took to Instagram to wish his mother a Happy Birthday. He shared a photo of Nanny Faye and wrote: “Happy Birthday to the greatest mother a son could ever have, I love you @nannyfayechrisley more than words could ever express. I pray God gives us another 77 years with you.”

Nanny Faye turns 79 years old

Although Nanny Faye can still stay in close contact with a lot of her family members in 2023, the reality TV star expressed that she was “in a dark place,” with Todd and Julie being in jail in June 2023.

Speaking on Lindsie’s podcast, she explained that she finds strength in being her grandchildren’s “backbone.”

On the same episode of The Southern Tea, Nanny explained that she was born in Madison, South Carolina on September 2, 1944.

This means that Nanny Faye turns 79 years old in 2023.

She says there’s ‘light at end of the tunnel’

Speaking on Lindie’s podcast, Nanny Faye added that her “faith in God keeps her going.”

She said: “I know there’s going to be light at the end of the tunnel. And we’re going to come out bigger and better…”

The much-loved TV star’s closeness with her family is clear to see from their show.

Taking to Instagram on Mother’s Day in May 2022, Todd wrote that he and Nanny Faye were “inseparable.”