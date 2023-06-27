Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s son is starring in Claim to Fame. He has called himself Travis but has to conceal his family’s famous link from his co-stars as best he can, despite being on another popular show in the past. The renowned astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson was revealed as Claim to Fame star Travis’ father.

Fans quickly made the smart guess while watching the evening premiere episode of the ABC series on June 26. Little do some fans know that Travis hasn’t just been on this series, and has starred on a family show in the past. So, who is Travis and what is his relationship with his father like?

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Literacy Partners

Meet Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son

Neil’s son is Travis, who he shares with his wife, Alice Young. They have two children, Miranda and Travis.Tyson met his wife in a physics class at the University of Texas at Austin and is a famous astrophysicist.

Born in 2001, Travis has attended various social events with his parents, including the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys. He also accompanied his parents to the New York premiere of the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

He studied at New York University and graduated from Stuyvesant High School. His parents married in 1988. Now, Travis is appearing on Claim to Fame claiming his celebrity relative is his father – an actor with a Critics Choice Award.

Travis recited Pi to the first 100 places when he first came out on stage, adding that he doesn’t want it to give away the celebrity relative. His father’s name was actually uttered on the show in the first episode.

Travis on Claim to Fame was on another show

In July 2017, he appeared with his family on the ABC show Family Feud hosted by Steve Harvey. His family faced off against Rick Fox’s team and went on to win $25,000 for charity!

Steve described Travis as a “good-looking kid” while shaking his hand. He starred on the show at age 16, telling Steve, “Bet you want some of that,” after the host said he loves his hair.

A fan reacted to the clip: “You could see it in his eyes, he was nervous and didn’t mean to say it, he just wanted to joke around to not make it awkward. but funny as hell LOL.”

Fans react to Travis on ABC

When Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son appeared on Claim to Fame, many social media users tried to guess, with most getting his celebrity relative correct. One viewer wrote: “The fact Travis was on family feud… #ClaimtoFame.”

Another penned: “#ClaimToFame Great job Travis!!!”

“I’m going to suck at the clues but just based on looks I think Travis is related to Jordan Fisher,” guessed a fan.

A fan said: “Travis is definitely the son of Neil deGrasse Tyson, the famous astrophysicist. #claimtofame.”

Credit: ABC/John Fleenor

WATCH CLAIM TO FAME ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8 PM