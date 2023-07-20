As Ghost Adventures airs in 2023, some viewers of the show are curious to know why Nick Groff left the Travel Channel show. Ghost Adventures premiered in 2008 and is still running today, but it’s now on the Discovery Channel. The cast members may have switched up on the series but the level of paranormal activity is still just as terrifying in season 24.

Each Ghost Adventures episode follows Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin as they investigate haunted locations across the USA and abroad. Zak and his team attempt to uncover all kinds of supernatural mysteries on the Discovery Channel show. However, one burning question that fans at home are asking is why Nick Groff left Ghost Adventures.

Fans ask why did Nick Groff leave Ghost Adventures

In 2023, as Ghost Adventures season 24 airs, some fans of the show are wondering why OG cast member Nick Groff left.

In a TikTok video posted on his channel in March, Nick gave his “story” on why he left the show.

He added that the video is from “his perspective,” and answered questions that fans had sent in.

Many commented on Nick’s video to say that they missed seeing him on TV and that he was their “favorite.”

Ghost Adventures star says he ‘wasn’t fired’

Nick last appeared on Ghost Adventures in 2014. He starred in 138 episodes of the series and was a member of the paranormal investigative team as well as an executive producer.

Speaking in his TikTok video, Nick said: “I was not fired from Ghost Adventures.”

He says that he decided to “move on” from the show.

Nick produced his own series

Nick continued to pursue his passions following his departure from Ghost Adventures.

He produced and starred in Paranormal Lockdown from 2016 to 2019.

The former Discovery star also launched another series named Death Walker in 2021.

Nick is now happily married to his wife, Tessa Groff, who is a medium. The couple welcomed their first child together in April 2022.

The two have a YouTube account with 118k subscribers and they also have a combined following of hundreds of thousands on Instagram.